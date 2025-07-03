Best weapons for Lupa in Wuthering Waves

Lupa is a highly coveted 5-star Fusion Resonator in Wuthering Waves who boasts a versatile kit. She can offer various buffs to allies and takes on the role of a sub-DPS across different team compositions. A proper weapon can further heighten her combat potential by offering various bonus effects.

This article lists some of the best broadblades for Lupa in the game.

Best weapon to build Lupa in Wuthering Waves

1) Widlfire Mark

Wildfire Mark (Image via Kuro Games)

Serving as the signature weapon, Wildfire Mark in Wuthering Waves is equipped with crucial stats for Lupa. The broadblade provides CRIT DMG to the user via substat. Additionally, their ATK stat is increased by 12% upon equipping the weapon. The character’s Resonance Liberation will also deal increased damage for six seconds after casting.

There are already plenty of other buffs that Wildfire Mark can offer to its wielder. Lupa can cast Heavy Attacks to extend the duration of the buffed Resonance Liberation and offer a Fusion DMG bonus to all Resonators, including herself. The broadblade clearly enhances the character's DPS and support potential.

2) Ages of Harvest

Ages of Harvest (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinhsi’s signature weapon could be a powerful option for Lupa, and it rolls with CRIT Rate subsidiary stats. At the base level, the broadblade grants a 12% Attribute DMG Bonus to the wielder. It applies to all elements, including Fusion.

When the equipper casts Intro Skill, they gain Ageless Marking, which grants a 24% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus for 12 seconds. Casting the ability additionally increases its damage by 24% for the same duration.

Since Lupa frequently uses her enhanced Resonance, she can benefit from Ages of Harvest’s passive.

3) Lustrous Razor

Lustrous Razor (Image via Kuro Games)

Lustrous Razor in Wuthering Waves is the 5-star broadblade exclusive to the standard banner. Hence, players are more likely to have it in their accounts. The weapon can be equipped on Lupa to benefit from its high Attack stat and Energy Regeneration.

Lupa can also cast Resonance Skill to increase her Resonance Liberation DMG by 7%, stacking up to three. The Lustrous Razor can certainly be used for her build, given its neutral passive.

4) Autumntrace

Autumntrace (Image via Kuro Games)

The battle pass features some of the most powerful 4-star weapons in Wuthering Waves, including Autumntrace. This broadblade is equipped with a CRIT Rate subsidiary stat, which can make Lupa’s attacks more consistent. The stacking Attack buff from the broadblade's passive will further increase her damage output.

5) Helios Cleaver

Helios Cleaver (Image via Kuro Games)

Helios Cleaver is essentially a filler weapon for DPS units, but it has some redeeming qualities. It is one of the few 4-star broadblades in the game curated for damage dealers. Additionally, it rolls with a double attack stat.

The passive can also increase Lupa’s ATK by 3% up to four stacks upon casting Resonance Skill.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

