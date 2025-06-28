Wuthering Waves Wildfire Mark guide: Stats, passive, and materials

Wildfire Mark is Lupa’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves, and it offers crucial stats and passives for the Resonator. The 5-star Broadblade essentially increases the ATK, Resonance Liberation, and other stats, bolstering the wearer’s combat potential even at base level. Moreover, the saber comes with a crimson hue, which perfectly blends with Lupa’s character design.
As such, players will be enticed to summon and upgrade Wildfire Mark. This article discusses the materials required to level up Lupa’s signature option in WuWa and explores its attributes.
Wuthering Waves Wildfire Mark stats and passive
In the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update, players can summon Lupa and her signature weapon. Their banners will be available from July 3 to July 23, 2025. You will require roughly 80 Forging Tides to guarantee the drop rate of the 5-star Broadblade, unless you are lucky.
Here are the main and subsidiary stats of Wildfire Mark at max level:
- Main stat: 587 ATK
- Sub-stat: 48.6 Crit. DMG
The base rank of Wildfire Mark offers the following passive to the wearer:
“Increases ATK by 12%. Performing Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation increases Resonance Liberation DMG by 24% for 6s. Dealing Heavy Attack DMG extends this effect by 4s, up to 1 time. Each successful extension gives 24% Fusion DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30s. Effects of the same name cannot be stacked.”
Wuthering Waves Wildfire Mark ascension materials
It is important to upgrade a weapon as its main and subsidiary stats increase with subsequent levels. Here are the materials required to ascend Wildfire Mark in WuWa:
- LF Whisperin Core x6
- MF Whisperin Core x6
- HF Whisperin Core x10
- FF Whisperin Core x12
- Waveworn Residue 210 x6
- Waveworn Residue 226 x8
- Waveworn Residue 235 x6
- Waveworn Residue 239 x20
Where to find Wildfire Mark ascension materials
Whisperin Core
The different variants of Whisperin Cores are used as a development material for weapon and character skills. They are primarily dropped from overworld enemies. You can defeat some of the common Tacet Discords, like Clang Bang and Zig Zag, to farm the material.
Whisperin Cores can also be purchased from the in-game store and Weapon Shop.
Waveworn Residue
The Waveworn Residues are ascension materials exclusive to the Forgery Challenge. You can get them from the Eroded Ruins and Garden of Adoration domains. The Synthesis feature also lets you craft higher rarities of Waveworn Residue if you have the required resources.
