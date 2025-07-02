EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This will be a throwback to his incredible striker version released as part of the FIFA 23 Shapeshifters event, which transformed the German goalkeeper into one of the best attackers on the virtual pitch.

Ad

If leaks prove to be accurate, the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC could prove to be the perfect addition to the ongoing Shapeshifters promo. Shifting a goalkeeper to striker and providing him with the stats required to be relevant in that position encapsulates the essence of this special event in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

EA Sports previously released the Gloves to Goals EVO that allowed gamers to choose between attacker versions of Lev Yashin and Petr Cech. This was a popular addition to the game, so the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC will definitely be a fan-favorite as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His Shapeshifters item was amongst the best strikers in FIFA 23 due to his tall stature and dominant physical presence. The leaked SBC item has the potential to be elite-tier under the FC IQ system as well.

What will the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC item look like?

While the FIFA 23 version was 94-rated, X/FUTSheriff suggests that the Flashback item could be even better. The leak hints at the SBC being 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad

Pace: 96

Shooting: 97

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 61

Physicality: 98

While his PlayStyles have not been revealed, EA Sports could make him truly elite-tier by providing him with meta traits like Rapid+, Low Driven+ and Finesse Shot+. Some passing PlayStyles are also required for strikers at this point in the game cycle.

How much will the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC cost?

If the leaked stats prove to be accurate and the item has some meta PlayStyles as well, then a price of around 400,000 to 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. The Gloves to Goals EVO cost a similar amount as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More