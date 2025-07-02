Mecha BREAK Collector's Edition: Price, what's included, and more

Following its recent launch, Amazing Seasun Games has revealed the Mecha BREAK Collector's Edition. While this new mech multiplayer action game is a free-to-play title, fans can buy this limited edition physical bundle to get their hands on some amazing items, including a physical mech figurine, in-game goodies and more.

Read to learn about everything included in this expensive package to find it if it is worth checking out. Here are the details.

Also Read: Mecha BREAK PC review

Everything included in Mecha BREAK Collector's Edition

With only 1,400 units produced and only available to buy in the USA and Japan, Mecha BREAK Collector's Edition costs $399 USD, including tax. This makes it one of the priciest physical editions in recent memory, even more expensive than the controversial Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition from 2K and Gearbox. Regardless, here's what buyers can expect to get in this package:

Striker Archive: FALCON CUSTOM Redemption Code

1/64 Hyper-Articulated Alloy Model

Pilot Access Archive

Mecha BREAK Steelbook

Numbered Collectible Card

Metal Insignia Set: FALCON

Tactical Manual

FALCON CUSTOM Mouse Pad

First, Striker Archive: FALCON CUSTOM is a unique variant of the in-game Falcon mech alongside a new pilot as well as other flourishes, and this code allows redeeming the pack on your platform of choice. Moving on to the physical content, there is quite a lot to go through:

The Pilot Access Archive is a design document for the FALCON CUSTOM mech, while the Numbered Collectible Card and Steelbook offer a look at the golden-and-blue mech in all its glory. If that isn't enough, the 1/64 alloy replica of the actual mech should satisfy any mecha enthusiast with its attractive design and attention to detail.

The Metal Insignia Set should make for an eye-catching showpiece with four unique pieces: FALCON CUSTOM Insignia, Cygnia Union Emblem, Mecha BREAK Emblem, and FALCON CUSTOM Pilot Family Crest. The Tactical Manual, on the other hand, features a 48-page colored book diving into the background of Mecha BREAK with concept art, designs, and more.

Lastly, the FALCON CUSTOM Mouse Pad forms the final piece of the Mecha BREAK Collector's Edition, letting PC gamers enjoy exciting multiplayer skirmishes on a 900 mm mousepad with a design flaunting the FALCON CUSTOM's aesthetics. Those intrigued can purchase the edition from the official Mecha BREAK website; however, do note that it is limited to one per user.

