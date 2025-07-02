PEL 2025 Summer: Teams, dates, and format announced 

By Gametube
Published Jul 02, 2025 09:29 GMT
PEL 2025 Summer begins on July 3 (Image via YouTube/Just For Fun)
PEL 2025 Summer begins on July 3 (Image via YouTube/@pelofficialchannel)

The summer edition of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 will be held from July 3 to October 7. 22 clubs will fight in this grand event, which will be held at the Quantum Media VSPO E-sports Center, Chengdu, China. Each day of the PEL Summer will feature six matches across three maps: Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar.

Ad

The spring edition of the PEL 2025 took place from February 20 to May 18. ThunderTalk Gaming were victorious, followed by Tianba and Regans Gaming, who earned second and third places, respectively. Weibo Gaming and ThunderTalk advanced to the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh based on the Annual rankings.

Participating teams in PEL 2025 Summer

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  1. ThunderTalk Gaming
  2. Weibo Gaming
  3. LGD Gaming
  4. Rogue Warriors
  5. Tong Jia Bao Esports
  6. JD Gaming
  7. Tianba
  8. KuaiShou Gaming
  9. Vision Esports
  10. Four Angry Men
  11. All Gamers
  12. Dragon Ranger Gaming
  13. The Chosen
  14. Regans Gaming
  15. Nova Esports
  16. Titan Esports Club
  17. Six Two Eight
  18. Keep Best Gaming
  19. KONE ESPORT
  20. Action Culture Tech.
  21. ShowTime
  22. Six Rabbits

Format

The tournament will take place in three stages: Regular Season, Playoffs, and Grand Finals.

Regular Season

Like the previous edition, this phase will be in two rounds: Breakout and Weekly Finals. It will be played from July 3 to August 31. The top six teams from the Regular Season will qualify directly for the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 teams will move to the Playoffs.

Ad

Playoffs

The Playoffs will run across four days from September 4 to 7. 16 teams from the previous stage will fight against each other for the remaining 10 spots in the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals

The Finale will take place over three days. The top six teams from the Regular Season and the top 10 teams from the Playoffs will fight for the PEL Summer trophy.

Weibo Gaming won the PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025, which featured 16 teams from across the world. The firm signed Order last month, who was previously associated with Nova Esports and has won two PMGC titles.

Ad
Ad

ThunderTalk Gaming and LGD had a mediocre run in the Hong Kong Invitational. Tainba faltered completely in the event and were at the bottom of the standings.

JD Esports had a below-average run in the spring edition of the event. The club features legendary player Paraboy in the lineup. Popular clubs like The Chosen, Four Angry Men, Nova Esports, Six Two Eight, and KONE also had a disappointing run in the PEL Spring. They will aim to improve their performances in the upcoming event.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications