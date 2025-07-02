PEL 2025 Summer: Teams, dates, and format announced 

The summer edition of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 will be held from July 3 to October 7. 22 clubs will fight in this grand event, which will be held at the Quantum Media VSPO E-sports Center, Chengdu, China. Each day of the PEL Summer will feature six matches across three maps: Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar.

The spring edition of the PEL 2025 took place from February 20 to May 18. ThunderTalk Gaming were victorious, followed by Tianba and Regans Gaming, who earned second and third places, respectively. Weibo Gaming and ThunderTalk advanced to the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh based on the Annual rankings.

Participating teams in PEL 2025 Summer

ThunderTalk Gaming Weibo Gaming LGD Gaming Rogue Warriors Tong Jia Bao Esports JD Gaming Tianba KuaiShou Gaming Vision Esports Four Angry Men All Gamers Dragon Ranger Gaming The Chosen Regans Gaming Nova Esports Titan Esports Club Six Two Eight Keep Best Gaming KONE ESPORT Action Culture Tech. ShowTime Six Rabbits

Format

The tournament will take place in three stages: Regular Season, Playoffs, and Grand Finals.

Regular Season

Like the previous edition, this phase will be in two rounds: Breakout and Weekly Finals. It will be played from July 3 to August 31. The top six teams from the Regular Season will qualify directly for the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 teams will move to the Playoffs.

Playoffs

The Playoffs will run across four days from September 4 to 7. 16 teams from the previous stage will fight against each other for the remaining 10 spots in the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals

The Finale will take place over three days. The top six teams from the Regular Season and the top 10 teams from the Playoffs will fight for the PEL Summer trophy.

Weibo Gaming won the PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025, which featured 16 teams from across the world. The firm signed Order last month, who was previously associated with Nova Esports and has won two PMGC titles.

ThunderTalk Gaming and LGD had a mediocre run in the Hong Kong Invitational. Tainba faltered completely in the event and were at the bottom of the standings.

JD Esports had a below-average run in the spring edition of the event. The club features legendary player Paraboy in the lineup. Popular clubs like The Chosen, Four Angry Men, Nova Esports, Six Two Eight, and KONE also had a disappointing run in the PEL Spring. They will aim to improve their performances in the upcoming event.

