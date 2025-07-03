Mecha BREAK: Event schedule and rewards

There are a number of in-game events that have been scheduled for release in Mecha BREAK. Some of them have already gone live and feature unique collectible rewards for players. These limited-time and permanent event releases make the game feel fresh, and it's a great way to incentivize the community to grind the event challenges and secure free cosmetics and in-game items for themselves.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the ongoing events in Mecha BREAK and the rewards that have been offered for completing them. Read below to know more.

All events and their rewards in Mecha BREAK

As of the writing this article, there are currently four game events that are running in the game. Two of these are permanent events, featuring joining rewards for players, while the other events resemble limited-time game modes and challenges. Let's explore the permanent events first.

Ad

Trending

Permanent events

Ace Conquest

The Ace Conquest in-game event is essentially a tutorial completion challenge. In this event, players must play through the entire training course that helps them understand the core mechanics within the title, and how they can use the base, and more.

Once you complete it, you can get access to the following rewards:

Beret Hat

Dog Tag accessory

Shadow Uniform outfit

Mission Tokens

Tactical Jetpack accessory

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Mecha BREAK review: Stunning mechs and chaotic battles with a few rough edges

Discord linking event

Another permanent in-game event is the Discord connection event. It is as simple as it sounds. Players need to connect their in-game profiles to their Discord account to successfully complete this event challenge. Once you do that, you unlock the following items:

Misson Tokens

Cargo Rocket Beacon I

Limited-time events

Rally Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rally Now LTM has gone live on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 3, 2025. With up to a month's time for players to engage and complete the challenges offered in this mode, it's well worth spending some time to successfully grind through the event.

In this mode, you have to first choose a faction to represent in the game. The options that you can choose from include:

Skyred

Monarch

Tempest

Overlord

Rainfall

Sinslayer

Once you get your insignia, you have to now complete rally missions within this mode with players who are part of your tactical unit. Continue to recruit more friends and players into your unit to secure rewards. The higher the number of people you can recruit, the better the rewards you can reap.

Ad

Here are some of the rewards you can unlock through this mode in Mecha BREAK:

Faction-based Insignia

Fiery Horns

Flameborn Back Accessory

Infernal Respirator Mask

Mission Tokens

Check out: Mecha BREAK not working on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Christian's Challenge

The Christian's Challenge is essentially a launch event in Mecha BREAK. It offers weekly challenges for players to complete, and upon successful completion, you can unlock the following rewards:

Disguise Glasses

Insignia: Christian

Pattern: Christian

Pistol Leg Accessory

Mission Tokens

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about all the events and their respective rewards in Mecha BREAK. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.