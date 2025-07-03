Mecha BREAK: Event schedule and rewards

There are a number of in-game events that have been scheduled for release in Mecha BREAK. Some of them have already gone live and feature unique collectible rewards for players. These limited-time and permanent event releases make the game feel fresh, and it's a great way to incentivize the community to grind the event challenges and secure free cosmetics and in-game items for themselves.
In this article, we will explore all the ongoing events in Mecha BREAK and the rewards that have been offered for completing them. Read below to know more.
All events and their rewards in Mecha BREAK
As of the writing this article, there are currently four game events that are running in the game. Two of these are permanent events, featuring joining rewards for players, while the other events resemble limited-time game modes and challenges. Let's explore the permanent events first.
Permanent events
Ace Conquest
The Ace Conquest in-game event is essentially a tutorial completion challenge. In this event, players must play through the entire training course that helps them understand the core mechanics within the title, and how they can use the base, and more.
Once you complete it, you can get access to the following rewards:
- Beret Hat
- Dog Tag accessory
- Shadow Uniform outfit
- Mission Tokens
- Tactical Jetpack accessory
Discord linking event
Another permanent in-game event is the Discord connection event. It is as simple as it sounds. Players need to connect their in-game profiles to their Discord account to successfully complete this event challenge. Once you do that, you unlock the following items:
- Misson Tokens
- Cargo Rocket Beacon I
Limited-time events
Rally Now
The Rally Now LTM has gone live on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 3, 2025. With up to a month's time for players to engage and complete the challenges offered in this mode, it's well worth spending some time to successfully grind through the event.
In this mode, you have to first choose a faction to represent in the game. The options that you can choose from include:
- Skyred
- Monarch
- Tempest
- Overlord
- Rainfall
- Sinslayer
Once you get your insignia, you have to now complete rally missions within this mode with players who are part of your tactical unit. Continue to recruit more friends and players into your unit to secure rewards. The higher the number of people you can recruit, the better the rewards you can reap.
Here are some of the rewards you can unlock through this mode in Mecha BREAK:
- Faction-based Insignia
- Fiery Horns
- Flameborn Back Accessory
- Infernal Respirator Mask
- Mission Tokens
Christian's Challenge
The Christian's Challenge is essentially a launch event in Mecha BREAK. It offers weekly challenges for players to complete, and upon successful completion, you can unlock the following rewards:
- Disguise Glasses
- Insignia: Christian
- Pattern: Christian
- Pistol Leg Accessory
- Mission Tokens
