S8UL announces new COD Mobile roster, comprising three international players

S8UL Esports announced their COD Mobile squad on June 30, 2025. The club has included three foreign players in the roster: Frann, Jezz, and Marvel. Jokos, Sams, and Trunks, who joined the club in February 2025, are still in talks, while Ghost and Neutrino have left the team. The club’s main goal will be to perform well in the ongoing World Championship 2025.
S8UL returned to the COD Mobile scene in February 2025 after four years. They participated in the China Masters Season 9 but had a below-average run, finishing 10th and failing to qualify for its Playoffs stage.
Stage 3 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2025 is all set to be played on July 5 and 6. The top teams from this phase will qualify for Stage 4. The two teams from India will participate in the World Championship 2025 finals. S8UL will aim to secure their spot in the finals.
S8UL’s COD Mobile roster
- Jokos - Samartha Ganesh Ghadge
- Sams - Samruddha Ghadge
- TrunKs - Rishi Dubey
- Frann - Giffran Muhammad Prakasa
- Jezz
- Marvel - Gustav Sausse
Jezz is a North American COD Mobile veteran who has played in many major tournaments. The star athlete has won the World Championship 2022 title while playing for Tribe Gaming. He has contested for many popular organizations like Tribe and Luminosity Gaming. He will play a vital in S8UL.
In 2021 and 2022, Jezz won several tournaments while competing for Tribe Gaming. He played for Luminosity in the World Championship 2024, where his team claimed fifth rank. He will look to bounce back in the ongoing World Championship.
Frann is from Indonesia and was previously associated with ABC Esports. He played for Kagendra in 2022 and is well-known in the scene for his many regional tournament victories.
Marvel, an experienced player who hails from France, has been contesting in the COD Mobile scene since 2020. He has delivered stellar performances in many events in the past five years and recently won the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 Europe while playing for Animus. He has already played with Jokos and Sams for Team Vitality earlier this year.
Jokos, Sams, and Trunks are three Indian players in the squad. These athletes have been competing in the scene for a long period of time. Their focus will be to help S8UL find success in Call of Duty Mobile esports.
