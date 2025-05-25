COD Mobile China Masters 2025 S9: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and highlights 

Wolves from China were crowned champions of the COD Mobile China Masters 2025 Season 9. The team performed magnificently against Qing Jiu Club in the Grand Finals on May 24, 2025, and had an excellent run throughout the tournament to receive a $90,224 cash prize. Their star player, Anzai, was the MVP of both the Regular Season and the Finals.

The CODM China Masters S9, which carried a prize pool of $264,000, featured 11 teams, including eight from China, two from India, and one from Japan. The initial stages were organized online, while the Playoffs were held offline in China. The event was hosted from March 20, 2025, to May 24, 2025.

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile China Masters Season 9

Wolves - $90,224 Qing Jiu Club - $41,700 GodLike - $31,231 Stand Point Gaming - $24,291 XROCK - $17,350 All Gamers - $17,350 OUG - $10,410 Kingzone - $10,410 Diavolos - $6,940 S8UL - $6,940 Mighty Tiger Gaming - $6,940

In the Grand Finals, Wolves showed their superiority before winning via a 4-1 scoreline. Qing Jiu Club kicked off the finale on a strong note, winning the first round of the match. But they failed to maintain their momentum and lost the next four rounds. Meanwhile, Wolves' Anzai performed outstandingly.

Qing Jiu Club were impressive in the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs, winning four matches straight. However, the Chinese team faltered in the final and walked away with $41,640.

GodLike Esports from India took the third position in the COD Mobile event. They hammered Stand Point Gaming in their first match of the Playoffs but lost their next game against Wovles in the UB Final. The Indian squad then took on Qing Jiu Club in the Lower Bracket Finals but failed to win. They received a cash prize of $31,231.

Stand Point Gaming finished fourth and earned $24,291 in prize money. XROCk and All Gamers received $17,350 each. OUG and Kingzone failed to win their first encounter of the Playoffs and were awarded $10,410.

Japan’s Diavolos, India’s S8UL, and China’s Mighty Tiger Gaming were the three teams that failed to reach the Playoffs. They had a disappointing run in the initial stages of the COD Mobile China Masters S9. They were awarded $6,940 each in prize money.

