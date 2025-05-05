India’s Team GodLike ranks third in China Masters 2025 Season 9 COD Mobile

Team GodLike from India finished third in the China Masters 2025 Season 9 COD Mobile and received a cash prize. The team lost their lower back final match against China’s Qing Jiu Club on May 4 and faced elimination from the event. Wolves and Qing Jiu Club will face each other in the Grand Finals on May 24. Both Chinese clubs will contest for the trophy.

Ad

The China Masters 2025 S9 boasts a total prize pool of $261,290. While the initial stages were played online between 11 teams, after multiple phases, the top eight teams advanced to the Playoffs, which are held offline in China. The Grand Finals will take place on May 24, 2025. The winning team will get $89,390 in the prize pool.

GodLike’s performances in China Masters 2025 COD Mobile

Ad

Trending

GodLike Esports had a below-average run in the initial stages of the tournament. They faced hard challenges there, but somehow made it to the Playoffs. S8UL, Mighty Tiger, and All Gamers were the three teams that played poorly in the initial stages and failed to reach the Playoffs.

Jash "Learn" Shah, the team captain of GodLike, played in the initial stages but couldn't play in the Playoffs due to visa issues. The club played astonishingly in their first game of the Playoffs and defeated Stand Point Gaming by a scoreline of 4-1.

Ad

GodLike faced Wolves in the Upper Bracket Final but lost the match by a scoreline of 0-4. The team fell to the Lower Bracket Final, where they fought against Qing Jiu Club, and they failed to win this crucial encounter. They ended their Campaign in the third position in this COD Mobile event.

Learn posted on X:

"We are 3rd in CDM S9. I am overall proud of my team for keeping up the mental. Criticism and feedback are appreciated. Thank you, fans, for trusting us. I promise y'all we will be back soon with a banger".

Ad

GodLike received the third prize of $31,000 while Stand Point Gaming finished fourth and earned $24,000 in prize money. XROCK and All Gamers secured $17,000 each, and OUG and Kingzone grabbed $10,000 each. The winner will take home $89,400, while the runner-up will get $41,256.

CODM China Masters Playoffs results so far (Image via Liquipedia)

Team Wolves has performed outstandingly so far in this COD Mobile event. The team was remarkable in the initial stages and has continued its momentum in the Playoffs. Qing Jiu Club has also played amazingly in this stage so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.