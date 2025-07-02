Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 2, 2025): When will servers be back online?

With the Rainbow Six Siege X's Y10S2.2 update around the corner, Ubisoft has announced important downtime for the popular free-to-play FPS multiplayer game. Set for 9 PM ET, the game will be taken offline for scheduled maintenance to update the game. This will result in players being unable to log in or play the game for an hour.
Here's everything to know about maintenance downtime for Rainbow Six Siege X in light of the Y10S2.2 update. Read on to know more.
When will servers be back online for Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S2.2?
This will affect all platforms that Rainbow Six Siege X is on, namely PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While servers will go offline at 9 PM ET, players will only have to wait for about 60 minutes before being able to log back in. Here's when the game goes offline and will be playable again across all regions:
Server maintenance starts at:
- Pacific Time (PT): July 2, 2025, at 6 pm
- Mountain Time (MT): July 2, 2025, at 7 pm
- Central Time (CT): July 2, 2025, at 8 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): July 2, 2025, at 9 pm
- British Standard Time (BST): July 3, 2025, at 2 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 3, 2025, at 3 am
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 3, 2025, at 4 am
- Indian Standard Time (IST): July 3, 2025, at 6.30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): July 3, 2025, at 9 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): July 3, 2025, at 10 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 3, 2025, at 11 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 3, 2025, at 1 pm
Server maintenance ends at:
- Pacific Time (PT): July 2, 2025, at 7 pm
- Mountain Time (MT): July 2, 2025, at 8 pm
- Central Time (CT): July 2, 2025, at 9 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): July 2, 2025, at 10 pm
- British Standard Time (BST): July 3, 2025, at 3 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 3, 2025, at 4 am
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 3, 2025, at 5 am
- Indian Standard Time (IST): July 3, 2025, at 7.30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): July 3, 2025, at 10 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): July 3, 2025, at 11 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 3, 2025, at 12 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 3, 2025, at 2 pm
This update revolves around fixing several glitches concerning Operator skills and abilities, as well as bug fixes to make Rainbow Six Siege X more optimized and better to play across all platforms.
