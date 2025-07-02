Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S2.2 patch notes: Dual Front changes, bug fixes, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S2.2 patch notes have officially arrived. The update will go live on July 2, 9 am EDT, and will see 60 minutes of downtime. It brings a small change in the Dual Front mode, where a downed operator's health will now be 50. Along with some major bug fixes, the update focuses on quality of life improvements in the game.

Read on to learn more about the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S2.2 patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S2.2 patch notes

Here are all the changes made to Rainbow Six Siege X after the update:

Dual Front

Update

The health of a downed Operator is now 50.

Bug fixes

Gameplay

FIXED - Clash's CCE Shield can stop Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb when equipped.

FIXED - Thermite's Exothermic Charge and the Hard Breach Charge are not destroyed by electricity if they're deployed before electricity is active.

FIXED - Explosives injure Operators through drone vents protected by metal sheets.

FIXED - Operator gets stuck on the window frame after trying to rappel through while an ally is placing a barricade.

FIXED - Passive healing resets after securing an enemy sector in Dual Front.

FIXED - Skopos's Idle Shell blocks players from reinforcing a wall from inside.

FIXED - Rappelling through a window doesn't kill enemy Operators in online Custom Games.

Operators

FIXED - Clash's leg clips through her CCE Shield while crouched.

User experience

FIXED - PlayStation® players receive a free weekend expired error while trying to access Siege X.

FIXED - Tactical map spawn locations during the Planning Phase can't be selected.

FIXED - Climb and Rappel action reminders are present while Clash's CCE Shield is expanded and the taser is active.

FIXED - Wamai's elite Director of Acquisition's badge is displayed in the badge list when a bundle is unowned.

FIXED - Clash's elite Honor-Bound Shield badge is displayed in the badge list when a bundle is unowned.

FIXED - The hostage icon appears in the scoreboard for every player that is killed while carrying the hostage.

FIXED - Missing thumbnail for M249 Filigree Blaster weapon skin.

FIXED - Change Operator button in Shooting Range doesn't work.

FIXED - FPS drops to 1 on modernized maps during transition between rounds.

FIXED - Stuttering during gameplay for users with Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

FIXED - SFX for Valkyrie's paragon Quintessence of Form victory celebration plays in the background while scrolling through the bundle content in fullscreen view.

FIXED - Level of detail issues in the District map of Dual Front.

FIXED - Lighting issues in the District map of Dual Front.

FIXED - First time booting Siege starts in a borderless window that behaves like fullscreen when the monitor's resolution is higher than 1600x900.

FIXED - Alibi's elite Sophisticated Veneer ability skin has morphing level of detail issues.

FIXED - Play again button for Field Training has a missing graphic in the Play hub.

Audio

FIXED - Motion sensors in 1F Visa Office of Consulate map don't make sound when an Operator passes through them.

That covers all changes made with the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S2.2 update.

