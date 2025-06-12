What is Discovery playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X?

The Discovery playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X is a unique playlist comprising the newest maps or map reworks for players to selectively queue in. Its purpose is to allow players to get familiar with the latest fresh content that arrived that season. As for Siege X, it was released on June 10, 2025, with the Year 10 Season 2 patch, Operation Daybreak. This particular season sees not just one but five maps revamped and brought up to par with the latest graphical updates of Siege X.

There is a lot more than just graphical updates that fans can expect from these maps. On that note, this article will discuss the Discovery playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X and what it offers.

Discovery playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 2

As Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege steps into its Siege X era, various new changes have been introduced to the long-standing title. From a massive graphical overhaul and sound engine upgrades to core gameplay mechanic updates as well, there's a lot that Siege X has to offer.

Among these notable changes are newly revamped maps that not only feature updated lighting, new textures, and ambiance but also include new destructible environmental elements like fire extinguishers, gas pipes, and metal detectors.

As shown in the picture below, players can head to the Playlist tab in the main menu to find and access the Discovery playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X..

Check out the Discovery Playlist in the Core Siege menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Currently, with Year 10 Season 2's Discovery playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X, five maps — Bank, Border, Chalet, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Clubhouse — have received an overhaul. This Discovery playlist features a quick match format, which makes learning the new mechanics easy and low-stakes.

All of these maps have been updated with various destructible elements and feature the new advanced rappel, which is also present in un-updated maps. Players can dive into the latest Discovery playlist anytime to familiarize themselves with the new core elements as well as the polished new texture designs and lighting.

