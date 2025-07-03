Best Lupa build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

The Star Gladiator of Septimont, Lupa, has finally become playable in Wuthering Waves, becoming the 3rd pillar of the Mono-Fusion team composition. She is one of the most flexible units in the game and is a crucial part of the Fusion squad setup alongside Brant and Changli. She will be available for a limited-time character as part of the WuWa second half banners.

This article will cover the best Lupa build in Wuthering Waves, covering everything you need to know to get the most out of her kit.

Best Sonata Effects for Lupa in Wuthering Waves

1) Flaming Clawprint

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Fusion Damage Bonus

: Fusion Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Fusion Damage Bonus

: Fusion Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

Sonata Effect (Image via Kuro Games)

The Flaming Clawprint is the best-in-slot option for her when it comes to Sonata Effect. It is a support set that not only amplifies the user's damage, but also grants a 15% Fusion DMG Bonus and the caster a 20% DMG Bonus when you use your Resonance Liberation.

You can farm echoes for this set all over the new region of Septimont in WuWa.

2) Molten Rift

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Fusion Damage Bonus

: Fusion Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Fusion Damage Bonus

: Fusion Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

Molten Rift is the second set that can work with any Fusion DPS, but keep in mind that this will increase Lupa's field time in Wuthering Waves. A complete set gives you 30% increased Fusion Damage when you activate the Resonance Liberation, and given that it is an older Sonata Effect, many of you might have a full set.

Main Echo for Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves

If you are running the Flaming Clawprint set as your main Sonata Effect, the answer for a main echo is quite obvious. Use the Lioness of Glory as your go-to 4-cost echo, as it is the only one available for the set. Equipping it in your main slot will give you 12.00% Fusion DMG Bonus and 12.00% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.

If you are using the Molten Rift, the Nightmare: Inferno Rider is your best choice. It gives you a 12.00% Fusion DMG Bonus and 12.00% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus.

Best weapons for Lupa in Wuthering Waves

Lupa in Wuthering Waves can more or less use almost all of the 5-star Broadblades in the game. Here are some of her best choices:

1) Wildfire Mark

Wildfire Mark (Image via Kuro Games)

Her best-in-slot option, and it is a great Broadblade that is made for her. It increases ATK by 12%. Performing Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation increases Liberation DMG by 44% for 6s. Dealing Heavy Attack DMG extends this effect by 4s, up to 1 time. Each successful extension gives a 24% DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 seconds.

2) Verdant Summit

Jiyan's weapon, the Verdant Summit, ranks as the second-best choice for her. The weapon increases the Attribute DMG Bonus by 12%. Every time Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is cast, it will increase the Heavy Attack DMG Bonus by 24%, stacking up to 2 times.

3) Age of Harvest

The Age of Harvest focuses on buffing Resonance Skill damage as it is Jinhsi's best-in-slot option, but Lupa in Wuthering Waves can take advantage of some of the buffs it provides. It gives you a 12% Attribute damage bonus and has a high Crit Rate of 24.3%.

Other options

Lustrous Razer (Standard 5-star weapon)

Autumntrace (Battle Pass)

Helios Cleaver (Gacha system)

Best teams for Lupa in Wuthering Waves

You can use the following setups for the Star Gladiator of Septimont.

Brant, Changli (Premium Team)

Changli, Shorekeeper

Chixia/ Encore, Brant/ Shorekeeper/ Verina

Jianxin, Yinlin (Main DPS setup)

Cartethyia, Aero Rover

Camellya, Shorekeeper/ Sanhua

Team setup (Image via Kuro Games)

It is ideal to run a sustain in the team as enemies in endgame mode can provide a challenge and will be difficult to deal with. If you are running a mono-Fusion setup, Brant is your go-to choice of sustenance due to his healing and shielding capabilities, although he is a sub-DPS.

Camellya and Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves also gain immense value by having Lupa alongside them as she buffs basic attack damage.

