Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half banners and events

Kuro Games is all set ot begin the Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half later this week, bringing in new content such as a new Resonator and events. Phase 2 of the ongoing WuWa 3.4 update will begin on July 3, 2025, bringing in a new story quest and some gameplay events, which will reward you with precious items such as Astrites.
This article will cover all of the new content coming with version 3.4's second phase in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half banners
Similar to the first half, phase 2 of Wuthering Waves version 3.4 will feature only 1 character. Lupa, the Star Gladiator of Septimont, will become playable and will receive a rate-up banner for a limited period. Her signature weapon will also be available.
Character Banner
- 5-star: Lupa
- 4-star: Sanhua, Taoqi, Chixia
Weapon Banner
- 5-star: Wildfire Mark
- 4-star: Helios Cleaver, Commando of Conviction, Jinzhou Keeper
Keep in mind that with the start of Phase 2, the banner for Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves will disappear till Kuro Games decides to rerun her in a future update.
Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half events
You will be able to partake in the following events during the Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half.
1) Main Quest - Chapter 2 Act 6: Flames of Heart (Permanent)
Chapter 2 of Act 6 will pick up from where you left the story off. It will continue from the events where, after winning the Agon of Champions, Lupa and the Rover meet the City's Ephor, Augusta, and ultimately Septimont's protector echo, Arsinosa, the Lioness of Glory.
2) Lollo Campaign: Verification
- Duration: July 7 to 23
Lollo Campaign returns in version 3.4, allowing you to obtain various rewards, including Astrites and Lustrous Tides.
Rewards:
- 400x Astrites
- 5x Lustrous Tides
- Crystal Solvent
- Premium Enclosure Tank
- Forgery Premium Supply
3) Endgame Challenge: Banners Never Fall
The Banners Never Fall is a new endgame challenge that will likely reset, similar to the Tower of Adversity and Whimpering Wastes. It is a combat-related challenge, and you need to be at least Union Level 35 and have completed the Flames of Heart quest to unlock it.
Rewards:
- 800x Astrites
- 4x Lustrous Tides
- Modifier
- Phantom: Fae Ignis
- Avatar: Outstanding Commander
3) Bountiful Crescendo
- Duration: July 14 to 21
The Bountiful Crescendo returns once more, allowing you to farm 2x rewards from the Forgery and Simulation challenges.
