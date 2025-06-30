Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half banners and events

Kuro Games is all set ot begin the Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half later this week, bringing in new content such as a new Resonator and events. Phase 2 of the ongoing WuWa 3.4 update will begin on July 3, 2025, bringing in a new story quest and some gameplay events, which will reward you with precious items such as Astrites.

Ad

This article will cover all of the new content coming with version 3.4's second phase in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half banners

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Similar to the first half, phase 2 of Wuthering Waves version 3.4 will feature only 1 character. Lupa, the Star Gladiator of Septimont, will become playable and will receive a rate-up banner for a limited period. Her signature weapon will also be available.

Character Banner

5-star: Lupa

4-star: Sanhua, Taoqi, Chixia

Weapon Banner

5-star: Wildfire Mark

4-star: Helios Cleaver, Commando of Conviction, Jinzhou Keeper

Keep in mind that with the start of Phase 2, the banner for Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves will disappear till Kuro Games decides to rerun her in a future update.

Ad

Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half events

You will be able to partake in the following events during the Wuthering Waves 3.4 second half.

1) Main Quest - Chapter 2 Act 6: Flames of Heart (Permanent)

Main Quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Chapter 2 of Act 6 will pick up from where you left the story off. It will continue from the events where, after winning the Agon of Champions, Lupa and the Rover meet the City's Ephor, Augusta, and ultimately Septimont's protector echo, Arsinosa, the Lioness of Glory.

Ad

2) Lollo Campaign: Verification

Lollo Campaign (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Duration: July 7 to 23

Lollo Campaign returns in version 3.4, allowing you to obtain various rewards, including Astrites and Lustrous Tides.

Rewards:

400x Astrites

5x Lustrous Tides

Crystal Solvent

Premium Enclosure Tank

Forgery Premium Supply

3) Endgame Challenge: Banners Never Fall

Banners Never Fall (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The Banners Never Fall is a new endgame challenge that will likely reset, similar to the Tower of Adversity and Whimpering Wastes. It is a combat-related challenge, and you need to be at least Union Level 35 and have completed the Flames of Heart quest to unlock it.

Rewards:

800x Astrites

4x Lustrous Tides

Modifier

Phantom: Fae Ignis

Avatar: Outstanding Commander

3) Bountiful Crescendo

Duration: July 14 to 21

The Bountiful Crescendo returns once more, allowing you to farm 2x rewards from the Forgery and Simulation challenges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.