Wuthering Waves Lupa ascension materials leaked

This article will cover Lupa's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves according to the leaks. The Star Gladiator of Septimont is set to arrive in the game in the upcoming 2.4 update, becoming another addition to Resonators who wield a broadblade after quite a while. She will also be a Fusion unit and will likely synergize well with existing characters like Changli and Brant.
This article will cover the Lupa ascension materials that were leaked recently in Wuthering Waves.
Note: This article is based on leaks from the r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit, and some information might be different. Also, certain materials are not named yet, and this article will be updated once they are unveiled.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Wuthering Waves: Lupa ascension and skill level up materials leaked
Below you can find a list of the materials that you can pre-farm for the Star Gladiator of Septimont before she is released in the upcoming WuWa update.
Ascension Materials
- Unnamed world material x 60
- Shell Credit x 170,000
- LF Howler Core x 4
- MF Howler Core x 12
- HF Howler Core x 12
- FF Howler Core x 4
- Unnamed boss material x 46
Skill Materials
- LF Howler Core
- MF Howler Core
- HF Howler Core
- FF Howler Core
- Waveworn Residue 210
- Waveworn Residue 226
- Waveworn Residue 235
- Waveworn Residue 239
- Shell Credit
- The Netherworld Stare
Where to farm Ascension Materials for Lupa in Wuthering Waves
Waveworn Residue - Garden of Adoration/ Eroded Ruins
Similar to other Broadblade users, Lupa in Wuthering Waves requires the Waveworn Residue if you want to upgrade her Fortes. You can obtain these by using waveplates and completing challenges in the Garden of Adoration (Fagacae Peninsula in Rinascita) or Eroded Ruins (Tiger's Maw in Jinzhou) domains.
The Eroded Ruins is your best bet to farm the materials, as it also gives you Howler Cores, and in case anything changes, she will likely use items found in the Rinascita region. Then you should start farming the Waveworn Residue from the Garden of Adoration domain.
The Netherworld Stare - Hecate
You can defeat the Hecate boss in Wuthering Waves to obtain the Netherworld Stare item that can be used to upgrade a Resonator's Forte. But keep in mind that these bosses can be challenged thrice a week.
To unlock the domain, you will need to complete the first half of the main quest of Rinascita and fight Hecate during the story. The domain will appear near Ragunna City once you complete the quest.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.