How to get Corite in Mecha BREAK?

Corite in Mecha BREAK is one of the premium currencies that are available in the game. Being free-to-play, Amazing Seasun Games' brand-new shooter title has incorporated numerous currencies in-game in order to support microtransactions, and also allow players to actively participate in a player-to-player marketplace.
This article will explore how you get your hands on Corite in Mecha BREAK. Read below to know more.
How to earn Corite in Mecha BREAK?
Matrix Marketplace
As stated above, Corite is a type of premium currency that is available in Mecha BREAK. It can primarily be earned and collected by participating in the player-to-player marketplace, called the Matrix Marketplace, available in the game.
The Matrix Marketplace is the perfect place for you to put your unwanted items for sale, or better yet, if you've found rare and exclusive items on your runs, it'll be the best place to list them for auctions or for direct sales. In return, you can charge Corite, and as evident, it is probably the best way you can get your hands on this currency.
However, that said, there are other ways to earn Corite in Mecha BREAK.
Mashmak
If you're engaging in combat in Mashmak, there are quite high chances for you to come across yellow crates that drop Corite in the game. These crates generally spawn once you eliminate enemies, such as the large cruisers and colossal mechs. Alternatively, you can engage with enemies who have already slain these foes and steal it from them.
Each yellow crate in Mashmak has a chance to drop anywhere between 10 - 300 Corite in Mecha BREAK. Rinse and repeat this plan of action multiple times, and you can soon have quite an outstanding currency balance in your account.
Buying Corite from the in-game store
Of course, like any other free-to-play game, players can purchase Corite directly from the Mecha BREAK in-game store. The pricing for this currency is extremely steep, and in our opinion, earning it through the Matrix Marketplace or the Mashmak encounters is a much better idea.
