How to get Corite in Mecha BREAK?

Corite in Mecha BREAK is one of the premium currencies that are available in the game. Being free-to-play, Amazing Seasun Games' brand-new shooter title has incorporated numerous currencies in-game in order to support microtransactions, and also allow players to actively participate in a player-to-player marketplace.

Ad

This article will explore how you get your hands on Corite in Mecha BREAK. Read below to know more.

How to earn Corite in Mecha BREAK?

Matrix Marketplace

As stated above, Corite is a type of premium currency that is available in Mecha BREAK. It can primarily be earned and collected by participating in the player-to-player marketplace, called the Matrix Marketplace, available in the game.

Ad

Trending

The Matrix Marketplace is the perfect place for you to put your unwanted items for sale, or better yet, if you've found rare and exclusive items on your runs, it'll be the best place to list them for auctions or for direct sales. In return, you can charge Corite, and as evident, it is probably the best way you can get your hands on this currency.

Selling items in the Matrix Marketplace (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

However, that said, there are other ways to earn Corite in Mecha BREAK.

Ad

Read more: Mecha BREAK review: Stunning mechs and chaotic battles with a few rough edges

Mashmak

If you're engaging in combat in Mashmak, there are quite high chances for you to come across yellow crates that drop Corite in the game. These crates generally spawn once you eliminate enemies, such as the large cruisers and colossal mechs. Alternatively, you can engage with enemies who have already slain these foes and steal it from them.

Ad

Each yellow crate in Mashmak has a chance to drop anywhere between 10 - 300 Corite in Mecha BREAK. Rinse and repeat this plan of action multiple times, and you can soon have quite an outstanding currency balance in your account.

Check out: How to add friends in Mecha BREAK

Buying Corite from the in-game store

Of course, like any other free-to-play game, players can purchase Corite directly from the Mecha BREAK in-game store. The pricing for this currency is extremely steep, and in our opinion, earning it through the Matrix Marketplace or the Mashmak encounters is a much better idea.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about earning Corite in Mecha BREAK. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.