Do you need to complete Alan Wake 2 before starting Night Springs DLC?

With the Night Springs DLC for Alan Wake 2 finally being here, fans have a new reason to return to the twisted world of Remedy Entertainment's latest supernatural horror adventure. That said, the series is story-driven and that remains true for the DLCs as well. As such, players who have yet to beat or even play the base game may be wondering if they can play Night Springs right away.

To answer the question simply, no, since these are standalone experiences. However, the situation is a little more complex than that. Here is everything players must know about the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC

Should you finish Alan Wake 2 before playing the Night Springs DLC?

Players who find themselves wrapping up the Alan Wake 2 base game may want to begin the Night Springs DLC as soon as possible as it is a short experience - so here is how to access the DLC in Alan Wake 2. Since it is a standalone experience, users do not have to beat the game to begin the DLC as it is listed under a separate Expansions tab in the main menu.

Night Springs pits players in the shoes of three distinct yet familiar characters across three episodes each. Since the events of the DLC are self-contained for the most part, players need not have played Alan Wake 2. However, it should be noted that there are some characters from the base game who make an appearance.

These characters include Night Springs show host Mr. Door and Sheriff Tim Breaker (or at least a variant of him) in Episode 3: Time Breaker. The former is a crucial part of the Alan Wake 2 story as he debuts the playable section for the titular writer, Alan. The latter is a minor NPC in the town of Bright Falls and helps the second protagonist, Saga Anderson as well as Alan with investigations.

As such, players who do finish the base game and then dip their toes into the Night Springs DLC will have a greater appreciation and understanding of the tone and premise of the expansion content than those who don't. So while players need not finish Alan Wake 2, it will no doubt add to the experience and immersion.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC is out for all platforms including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Read our full review of the base game to know what it is about.

