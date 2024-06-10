All new and returning characters in Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC

With its launch, the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC will let players dive into a whole new world of crazy as Remedy Entertainment further expands the game's universe. This is not just thanks to all-new engaging set-pieces but also the new and familiar heroes that make an appearance over the three-hour duration of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC.

These characters, both new and returning, help flesh out the lore further and also introduce new mysteries to be solved via future installments in the "Remedyverse". Here is every character players should know about in the latest DLC for Alan Wake 2.

All returning characters in Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC

It should go without saying that these constitute mild to major spoilers for the DLC as well as the Alan Wake universe in general. Let's start with the familiar faces first:

Mr. Door

His end goal remains a mystery (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The enigmatic Mr. Door has been a key character in Alan Wake 2 as he is the host of the Night Springs show. He appeared in the base game and is known to be an interdimensional entity that can travel between worlds and exist within multiple simultaneously. He is also mentioned in Remedy's 2019 game Control, which is canon to the Alan Wake universe.

The Waitress (Rose Marigold)

Her dedication to the Writer is borderline sociopathic (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

She is based on Rose Merigold from the Oh Deer Diner in the base Alan Wake 2 game. Players will greet her when they enter the establishment, but this time, they will control a version of her in Episode 1: The Number One Fan. Navigating a pink-tinted Bright Falls, she aims to protect The Writer (in other words, Alan Wake) from haters and doubters who wish to keep him from writing and finishing his book.

The Sibling (Jesse Faden)

Her goals remain familiar too (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Perhaps the most surprising reveal during the DLC's debut at the Summer Game Fest 2024, players control a version of Jesse Faden - whom they will recognize as the main protagonist of Control. Here, she is in search of her missing brother - a reference to Control's main plot - and must navigate the peculiar Coffee World to find him. She stars in Episode 2: North Star.

The Actor (Tim Breaker)

Is real life a video game or vice versa? (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

He is based on Sheriff Tim Breaker in Alan Wake 2. Remedy fans will note that he is played by real-life actor Shawn Ashmore, who also played the role of protagonist Jack Joyce in Xbox Game Studios' Quantum Break. In Episode 3: Time Breaker, he must become a hero traversing various worlds to stop the nefarious Master of Many Worlds, who is tracking down Tim's multiverse selves and killing them.

All new characters in Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC

The Director

New yet familiar (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Played by game director Sam Lake, the Director is an NPC players will encounter in Episode 3: Time Breaker of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC. He talks to the Actor in the beginning, explaining the premise of the Time Breaker video game he aims to create, and setting up the hour-or-so-long DLC story campaign's premise.

The Agent

It's not the Faden Control fans know (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

An alternate version of Jesse Faden, she stars in Episode 3: Time Breaker as one of the agents at Ripple Effect Corporation, an organization in Bright Falls. She helps the actor Tim Breaker come to grips with what is happening around him as he tries to stop the Master of Many Worlds in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC, leading to the next entry.

Door, The Master of Many Worlds

What is his goal? (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Also appearing in Episode 3: Time Breaker, he is the antagonist who traverses multiple worlds tracking down versions of Tim Breaker to kill them. In turn, he turns the killed versions of the hero into enemies called Time Breakers who players will deal with in the final episode of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC. It is also pretty obvious that he is indeed Mr. Door the host of Night Springs.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Read our full Alan Wake 2 review to know more about the base game.

