Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC episode 3: Time Breaker walkthrough

The Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC does have a set of peculiar and one-of-a-kind episodes that involve three individuals. The third episode is called Time Breaker and introduces players to a surreal multiverse adventure where they play as Shawn Ashmore, who takes on the role of 'The Actor'. In this episode, The Actor is tasked with tracking down the Master of Many Worlds, who is killing all the different versions of The Actor across space and time.

The journey through the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC Time Breaker episode will be detailed in this walkthrough to guide those unsure of what lies ahead.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC episode 3: Time Breaker

1) The movie set

Interact with the dead body in the Green Room (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode starts with an interesting cutscene. Following that, go and talk to The Director standing in front of you. He will tell you to go to the Green Room. To go there, find the open doorway left to the make-up section (with yellow lights.) Follow the path and you can find the green room at the end of it.

There, you will see a dead body. Following that, examine the papers lying on the ground and interact with the dead body to get the "Time Breaker Solidifier." The Agent will appear in the Green Room, and subsequently, it will take you to another place.

2) The forest

Look for the Energy Node, which is ablaze with various colors (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

After appearing in the forest in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode, go forward and follow the path until you find a fence. You can examine the paper on the fence and then go right to find a bridge. Follow the pathway and you will find wooden stairs. Go up the stairs to find a trailer with a TV inside. You have to return here after finding the Energy Node.

Get out of the trailer and head down the stairs to continue on the previous path. Move forward until you find a box hanging on a tree. Loot the item and keep moving forward to find a creek. Follow the right pathway, which is going up, to find another box on a tree. Loot the item and move forward to see the Energy Node (floating in the air) shining with various colors.

Interact with the TV to traverse to a different place (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Go in front of the node and interact with it by pressing the F key on your keyboard (Xbox - A, PS5 - X). Now that you have the Energy Node, you have to go back to the trailer once again. However, you will find another dead body along the way and an evil entity as well. Use your flashlight to reveal it, and then use your gun to kill it.

After reaching the trailer, interact with the TV, and it will take you to another place in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode.

3) The hotel

Go through the doors in the correct order (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Following your interaction with the TV, you will find yourself in a hotel room with a black-and-white setting in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode. Make sure to loot the drawers to find several items. Exit the room, and you will encounter an enemy who you have to kill the same way as before. Then, you can loot several items from the drawers.

Go to the end of the hallway to find three doors with a clock over them. Follow the steps below in the given order:

12 o'clock door : Go inside this door to find a big hall. In there, you will find a TV, which you have to return to after finding the Energy Node. In the meantime, you can loot various items there.

: Go inside this door to find a big hall. In there, you will find a TV, which you have to return to after finding the Energy Node. In the meantime, you can loot various items there. 3 o'clock door : Go to the end of the hall to find the 3 o'clock door. You have to kill two enemies. Then, find the 9 o'clock door in front and go inside.

: Go to the end of the hall to find the 3 o'clock door. You have to kill two enemies. Then, find the 9 o'clock door in front and go inside. 9 o'clock door: In there, you can find the Energy Node that you have to interact with the same way as before. Then, navigate to the 12 o'clock door located on the right side.

After going inside, you have to kill two more enemies. You can use the small rooms inside to dodge their attacks. Loot the items and then interact with the TV, which will take you to another place.

4) The 2D set

Fight several waves of enemies to complete this stage (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Following a comic-like cutscene, the next place you will jump into in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode is unique and feels nostalgic. It's a 2D-style area where you have to fight several waves of enemies with 8-bit music playing in the background.

You only have to move left and right to kill the enemies appearing from both sides. There are a total of five waves, and finishing them will grant you another Energy Node. Take it and go to the right side to interact with the TV. As usual, it will take you to another place in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode.

5) The edge of the Multiverse

Follow the Energy Node's right-side pathway to find the TV (image via Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker's next area is filled with an enormous number of Energy Nodes without any power. However, there is one active and glowing Energy Node in the distance. Go towards it, and you will encounter several enemies. Interact with the Energy Node and go to its right-side pathway.

Along the way, you have to fight off a few more enemies. Finally, you can find the TV, which you have to interact with.

6) The final chapter

Select the correct responses to finish the episode (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The last part of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Time Breaker episode is unique as well, as you have to go through several text prompts and choose the correct responses to proceed. Choose the following responses:

Focus.

Hold yourself together.

Focus on the thought.

Decipher the words.

Imagine a cup of coffee.

Assess your situation.

Focus on the master of many worlds.

Meditate to learn.

Force yourself to continue.

Channel your mind.

Look at the man.

Take the seed.

Plant the seed.

Follow the memory.

Hang yourself from the tree.

Follow the branches where they lead.

Look at the tree.

Pick up the fruit.

Offer the seed to the man.

Pick up the branch.

Try to remember.

Focus on the door.

Use the branch with the door.

Open the door.

Step over the threshold.

Look at the master of many worlds.

Continue.

Finally, a new cutscene will begin, leading you back to the title screen, marking the end of this particular chapter within the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC.

