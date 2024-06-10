Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC episode 2: North Star walkthrough

There are indeed three unique episodes of Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC. In the second episode, North Star, players take on the role of "The Sibling," Jesse Faden, the main character from another popular Remedy Entertainment title, Control. In this episode, Jesse is on a quest to find her brother. While not overly lengthy, the North Star episode in Night Springs does present some puzzling riddles that players must unravel during their journey with Jesse.

This extensive guide will walk you through all the steps of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC episode 2: North Star.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC episode 2: North Star

1) The Coffee World

Enter the correct code to open the Coffee World gate. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

As the first cutscene ends, go in front of the gate of "Coffee World." Interact with the panel on the gate's right side and enter the code "238." You can find this code highlighted by the Polaris on the ticket booth, located on the gate's left side.

2) The Roasting Bar

Enter the correct code in the Roasting Bar's coffee machine (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Go inside the gate in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: North Star episode and loot the nearby Roasting Bar. You will find another panel there (in a coffee machine), and the code to unlock it is "487." Importantly, it will be required later to open the Warehouse gate.

3) The sheriff

Head over to the gazebo to talk to the sheriff. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

On the opposite side of the Roasting Bar, you will see a gazebo with a sheriff inside. Talk to him and he will offer you a pistol and a flashlight. Take the items from the bench. Go down from there and follow the path highlighted by the Polaris. Make sure to loot the items along the way.

After a while, you will see that the entrance path to the Warehouse is blocked by a barrier. You have to use your flashlight to break it. Subsequently, some enemies will spawn. Use your pistol to kill them.

4) The Warehouse security

It's impossible to go past Warehouse security for the first time. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

After reaching the Warehouse gate in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: North Star episode, interact with the gate security machine, which will ask you security questions. You cannot open the gate, as whichever answer you choose will be incorrect. For that, you have to find the orientation video.

5) The Ferris wheel

Stop the Ferris wheel when cup number 4 comes down. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Go back to the sheriff and talk to him. He will tell you the location of the orientation videotape, which is the Ferris wheel, cup number 4. Importantly, ensure to take the key from the table. Then, follow the left-side path towards the Ferris wheel. You will encounter two enemies. Kill them and loot the house nearby.

After that, go beneath the Ferris wheel and interact with the control machine. Use your key (the one the sheriff gave you earlier) to turn on the wheel. As cup number 4 comes down, turn off the wheel. In there, you will find the orientation videotape in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: North Star episode.

6) The Welcome Center

Play the videotape on the Welcome Center's TV. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Return to the central section of the place and follow the sign for "Welcome Center." The place contains numerous empty chairs and a TV. Interact with the TV, and it will play the videotape. Finally, you can learn the password you will need to unlock the Warehouse security. The password is "truth."

7) The Warehouse security (second time)

Answer the Warehouse security questions correctly. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Go back to the Warehouse gate and interact with the security machine again in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: North Star episode. Now, you can answer the security question correctly with "truth." Furthermore, it will ask another security question. You already have that answer from the Roasting Bar's coffee machine. The answer is 487.

However, the security machine will tell you to drink the coffee. To do that, you have to navigate to the Tasting Room.

8) The Tasting Room

Drink the coffee from the Tasting Room. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Follow the "Tasting Room" signs, and you will encounter a few more enemies. The room has a round table with various coffee packages, a mug, and more. Interact with the table to drink the coffee.

Following that, go back to the Warehouse pathway, and you will find the sheriff on the way. Interact with the gate security again, and the Warehouse door will open. However, you will not be able to carry your weapon inside.

9) Inside the Warehouse

Stay hidden from the Coffee Mascot. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

As you enter the Warehouse in Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: North Star, a mysterious character named "Coffee Mascot" will appear. He will instantly kill you if given a chance. Because you don't have a weapon with you, hide on the left side behind the coffee sacks.

Avoid it by using coffee sacks all over the place. Then, navigate to the Warehouse's back right corner to find a desk. Open the red box on it to find a door key. There's a red room just opposite that place. Make sure to stay hidden from the Coffee Mascot and go inside the room using the key.

Go to the Warehouse's back right corner to find the door key. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

There's another door inside that room. Go through the door, and you will find the sheriff. You can try to snap him out of the spell, but it is impossible. Finally, go behind the sheriff and use the ladder to climb down.

Now, take some steps ahead and engage with the door at your front. It triggers a cutscene as well as signifies the conclusion of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC North Star episode journey.

