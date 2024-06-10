Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC Episode 1: Number One Fan walkthrough

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC was released recently and it has three marvelous episodes each with a unique story. The first one is Number One Fan, where players take on the role of the waitress Rose and see her mundane work at the diner turn into an unexpected rescue mission for her idol writer. The episode starts with a soft pastel filter that is visually appealing in its own way. However, the DLC story becomes more bizarre as it progresses.

The Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: Number One Fan's story is short. However, a few hurdles could pose a challenge as you progress through it. Hence, this guide will lead you through the episode step by step.

Breaking down Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC Episode 1: Number One Fan

1) Nite's Diner

Refill the coffee for the customers. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Following the first cutscene of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: Number One Fan episode, go to Nite's Diner's counter to take the customers' orders. Pick up the coffee pot from the counter and refill it for anyone who needs it (look for the interact button). Then, return to the counter and put it back. Go and collect the empty dishes from the tables and return them to the service window.

Following that, a character named "Guy Who Works With Computers" will ask for a book recommendation. Go back to where you started your journey and inside the closed door on the right side. Interact with the items on the table, and subsequently, the fish on the wall will start talking.

Equip the rifle and the shotgun. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Go to the end of the hallway, open the last door, and go inside the room on the left. You have to equip a shotgun and a rifle from there. Then, go past the applauding customers and exit from Nite's Diner's front door.

2) The boatyard

Follow the motorcycle track marks on the ground. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

After exiting from the diner in the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: Number One Fan episode, navigate to the right side of the road to find a wooden door at the end. Go through it to enter the boatyard, where you will meet "The Bad Boy." After talking to him, multiple monsters will appear from everywhere. Use your guns to kill them all and loot the area.

You can find flames burning on the ground as The Bad Boy's motorcycle has left tracks. Follow the pathway into the woods. Make sure to loot the boxes attached to the trees, as they will give you ammo and healing items.

3) The beach

Go down to the beach and talk to The Bad Boy. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

As you follow the marks on the ground, you will encounter more enemies along the way. After a while, the track marks on the ground will lead you to a beach. You can find the motorcycle there and also a cabin beside it. Go inside the cabin, and you will find some interactive notes upstairs.

After that, go to the beach by following the sign; The Bad Boy will be waiting for you. Talk to him and more enemies will spawn around you when it's done. Kill them all and follow the motorcycle track marks again. You will encounter more enemies along the way.

In the end, you will find a staircase, and a deer will show up with the name "The Writer" in Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: Number One Fan.

4) The mansion

Defeat The Bad Boy, who will turn into a werewolf mid-fight. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Go upstairs and keep following the motorcycle track marks to find a mansion. The Bad Boy will be standing there waiting for you, and this time you have to fight him. There are several things to keep in mind while doing so:

If you are out of ammo, look around to find boxes with ammo inside.

Try not to get hit by The Bad Boy's attacks as they can deal a massive amount of damage.

He lashes out a wave attack, which you can dodge sideways.

It's important to precisely dodge his projectile attacks from a distance. You can hit the pink orbs to destroy them.

When you do enough damage to him, he will turn into a werewolf. He will then run around and try to attack you. Dodge these attacks and shoot him simultaneously.

After some time, his motorcycle will also turn into a wolf. However, you can kill it easily as it has low vigor.

When you manage to shoot The Bad Boy enough times, you will find him lying on the ground. Following that, go inside the mansion and finish off the remaining enemies in Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: Number One Fan.

5) The Writer

Go to the mansion's top floor to finally meet with The Writer. Image via Remedy Entertainment)

After you are done clearing off the enemies, navigate to the top floor. Be prepared, as more monsters will come from everywhere. After reaching the top floor, locate the door at the end and interact with it. With this, a cutscene will begin and also mark the end of the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs: Number One Fan episode.

This concludes our guide to the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: Number One Fan episode.

