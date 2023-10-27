Will Alan Wake 2 have DLCs? Story details explored

After years of waiting, Alan Wake 2 is all set to delight casual and hardcore gamers alike, and it will be a treat for those who are deeply into the genre of horror-themed games. The new release, exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, comes with a brand new adventure similar to the first one, which was released in the 2010s. Additionally, there's great news for all fans, as there will be no shortage of content to enjoy.

While the main campaign is already getting plenty of positive reviews from all corners, players will be treated to more fun. It has now been confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will have two paid expansions coming in the near future. They will also involve both characters of Alan Wake and Saga Anderson, as the expansions will serve as an extension of the main storyline.

While the release dates and prices are yet to be revealed, the developers have dropped hints about what the expansions will be about as far as the story is concerned.

Both Alan Wake 2 expansions will enrich the overall experience for gamers

Unlike the first game, Alan Wake 2 interconnects the journey of two characters: Saga Anderson and Alan Wake. The main story takes players on an intertwined journey where gamers get to play in both the characters' shoes. A similar experience can be expected from the upcoming expansions as well.

Expansion 1: Night Springs

The first expansion will be located at Night Springs. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The first expansion is set in Night Springs, where players get to enjoy a fictional TV show set in the main universe. Based on the official description, gamers are expected to get the overall experience split into different episodes. They will be able to enjoy the experience as principal characters from the series.

Here's what the official teaser says about the upcoming Night Springs expansion:

"Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs."

Expansion 2: The Lake House

The second expansion interconnects the world of Alan Wake 2 with Control and takes players to the Cauldron Lake. The Lake House is a mysterious location set up by the government, and players will have to discover what has gone wrong with the place.

Expansion 2 will feature Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, and there will be two separate adventures.

It's worth noting that both expansions will be included if someone opts to buy the Digital Deluxe Edition. Moreover, playing Control isn't necessary to enjoy The Lake House expansion. However, the developers have stated that having prior knowledge of the game will certainly help the fans get a complete experience.