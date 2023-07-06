Do you need to play the other games in the franchise before playing Final Fantasy 16?

Over the past 35 years, the Final Fantasy franchise has released over 30 games, including the recent Final Fantasy 16. Developed and published by Square Enix, the series has gained critical acclaim while also being commercially successful. Certain common elements appear in the Final Fantasy titles to tie them together.

The release of Final Fantasy 16 has sparked discussion among fans about whether they can play the new title without exploring its predecessors. Being familiar with the history of a game can add depth to one's experience, but many fans want to dive into Final Fantasy 16 right away.

Is playing other games in the Final Fantasy franchise necessary to enjoy Final Fantasy 16?

You do not need to play any previous Final Fantasy games before starting with Final Fantasy 16. Each iteration stands on its own with a unique story, setting, and cast of characters. While the franchise has some recurring elements and themes, such as chocobos, moogles, and crystals, you do not need to be aware of their history.

The game is set in Valisthea, a divided realm controlled by six rival nations. The story revolves around Clive Rosfield, a young man destined to become the next Lord Commander of Rosaria Kingdom. Clive's journey is driven by a thirst for vengeance as he seeks retribution for the death of his father at the hands of a powerful daemon.

The combat system of this game is action-oriented, giving players direct control over Clive and his companions during battles. Throughout the game, combat is fast-paced and smooth, requiring players to use various abilities and strategies.

Since the stories of the individual Final Fantasy games are not interconnected, the game facilitates an independent journey. You will not miss out on anything by skipping the others.

Moreover, the gameplay mechanics of Final Fantasy 16 differ from those in the other franchise installments. It adopts an action-oriented RPG style, whereas the previous games were based on command-based gameplay. Consequently, you will not be disadvantaged if you are new to the franchise. In fact, this title can serve as an excellent starting point.

The title has stunning visuals and a splendid world to explore alongside a cast of unforgettable characters. The music complements the gameplay exceptionally well. Even if you are a long-time fan of the franchise, you will find new things to enjoy in this latest addition.

Of course, you'll probably want to play the predecessors if you enjoy the latest title. Since each title has a slew of unique gameplay features, you will no doubt have a great time should you explore the franchise.

