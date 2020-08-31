Doctor Pikachu's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is a global phenomenon; the game is played worldwide and is immensely popular. This has set the tone for the eSports scene to grow, further leading to the emergence of several organisations launching their rosters. These companies have also increased the scope of content creation by bringing in several content creators and streamers on broad.

Syeda Maryam, popularly known by her in-game alias Doctor Pikachu, is a popular gamer from Pakistan. She is also the part of Elite Predator X, a Swedish eSports organisation. This article discusses her PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Doctor Pikachu’s PUBG Mobile ID

Doctor Pikachu’s PUBG Mobile ID is 561397761, and her in-game name is DR PIKACHU. She is also the leader of the clan DOCToR乙.

Doctor Pikachu’s stats

Her stats in squads in the current season

Season 14

In the ongoing season, she is placed in the Diamond IV tier in the squad mode and has played 147 such games, winning 18 of them. She has notched 405 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.76, and has also finished in the top ten 64 times.

Her stats in duos in the current season

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has three chicken dinners in the 26 games played, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.

Her stats in solo mode

The popular streamer also has 21 solo matches under her name.

Season 13

Her stats in squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, Doctor Pikachu played 82 squad matches and emerged victorious in nine of those for a K/D ratio of 2.

She also played seven and four games in the solo and duo modes, respectively.

Her device

The dentist by profession uses an iPhone 8 Plus to play PUBG Mobile.

Her YouTube channel

The oldest video on her YouTube channel dates back to October 2019. Since then, Doctor Pikachu has uploaded a total of 39 videos. She has over 198K subscribers and more than 5 million views combined. The broadcaster also runs a second channel, 'Doctor Pikachu is Live', where she also streams PUBG Mobile.

Click here to visit her main channel.

Her Social Media accounts

Doctor Pikachu is active on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

She also has a Discord server. Click here to join the server.

