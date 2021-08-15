Dodge penalties in League of Legends is promoting griefing rather than solving the issue 

Griefing within League of Legends is nothing new, and players face this problem on a daily basis.

There will be players who look to walk down mid or feed intentionally. Several players take ranked games seriously. However, at the same time, there are a group of players who just want to do random things within a match, and this often leads to a bad experience for others.

The dodge penalties are stupid asf

We dodge bc of troll and we are going to be punish for that... — Coven Wray (@Wrayyy17) April 22, 2021

League of Legends has tried to solve this problem for quite some time, however, it seems that their efforts have further exaggerated the problem.

Dodge penalties are forcing serious players to put up with griefing within League of Legends

Dodging in League of Legends is when a player skips a match by quitting the game in the pick phase. Players do this when they get autofilled into a position they do not want to play. Sometimes, it is easy to spot griefers when players see that someone has picked a top lane Kai’Sa or a support Rammus with smite. However, it is hard to spot them at times, as they might start griefing once the game has begun.

The issue is that this affects serious players who want to rank up. When they dodge a game once on account of trolls and griefers, a 5 minute penalty is given to them. However, this prevents them dodging for the rest of the day, as the timer keeps increasing and can lead to a permanent ban.

This issue, in turn, has incentified griefers even more as they know there is no way a player who has dodged once is going to do the same. Apart from that, players have complained for a long time that reports do practically nothing, as no action is taken in 90% of the scenarios. This leads to frustration leading to players eventually leaving the game. Unfortunately, even now, the problem exists and it has been increasing day by day.

FIX THE ISSUE OF PLAYERS HOLDING 4 OTHER TEAMMATES HOSTAGE AND TROLL PICKING FOR LOSES IN CHAMP SELECT BEFORE YOU INCREASE THE DODGE PENALTY IN THE GAME. THIS IS A TERRIBLE MISTAKE!!!!!!!! — Nyx Rice King | FGC (@NyxKaeYoss) April 22, 2021

If a player does get banned within League of Legends, then they will just make a second account or a third one without any form of punishment being inflicted. Riot mentioned a few months back that they are still working on pick phase reports and are looking to improve the situation further. However, unless the issue is fully resolved, the experience for serious players is going to get worse.

Edited by Gautham Balaji