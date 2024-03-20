Does Alone in the Dark have ray tracing?

Almost every video game that comes out nowadays supports ray tracing, so one question that could be on your mind is whether Alone in the Dark supports this feature. Everyone loves looking at gorgeous visuals, and enabling ray tracing is bound to enhance the graphical quality of titles. With this feature turned on, you can channel your inner photographer and capture some beautiful screenshots.

Now let's get back to the question of whether Alone in the Dark supports ray tracing or not. Unfortunately, the answer is no. The reboot of the 1992 horror classic looks stunning nonetheless, as can be seen from the various in-game footage and screenshots from its promotional content.

This article dives into some of this title's features and talks about how powerful your system should be if you want to venture into the Decerto Manor.

Alone in the Dark does not have ray tracing

Not having ray tracing as a graphics option should not be a deal breaker for a video game. Horror titles often tend to opt for a dark color palette so that they can immerse you in their gritty and frightening atmospheres.

All the promotional footage for the latest reboot of the Alone in the Dark franchise shows excellent visuals with a balance between a dark atmosphere and a tinge of bright colors. Having ray tracing could have worked against it. That would make it necessary to have powerful, latest-generation cards to play it, restricting its player base.

Alone in the Dark PC requirements: Minimum and Recommended system specifications

The game is officially out for all the platforms now (Image via Pieces Interactive)

Here are the PC requirements according to the official Steam page of the game.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

Windows 10, 64 Bit Processor: Ryzen 3 3100 / Core i3-8300

Ryzen 3 3100 / Core i3-8300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 570

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

Windows 10, 64 Bit Processor: Ryzen 7 3700X / Core i5-12400

Ryzen 7 3700X / Core i5-12400 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT

GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Alone in the Dark has very low system requirements compared to most of the games being launched in 2024. The title is officially out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.