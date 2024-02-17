Does Banishers Ghosts of New Eden have raytracing?

Everything from its gameplay mechanics and the characters to the narrative, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden stands out as one of the best releases in recent times. The supernatural action role-playing game is powered by the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine.

In recent gaming titles, however, raytracing has been considered a major feature. Any game made with raytracing technology is expected to be much better than one without it, as it offers an accurate light source and shadow system essential to increasing the reality of a game.

Therefore, this article will delve into whether Banishers Ghosts of New Eden includes raytracing and examine additional details on this matter.

Is there raytracing available on Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, there is no HDR support and no raytracing support in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden. This implies that players who wish for the most lifelike lighting and shadows will have to let go of their wish. Despite that, the game is powered by state-of-the-art Unreal Engine 5 graphics technology and features NVIDIA DLSS 3.

The real question is whether the game would benefit from advanced HDR support or standard raytracing. The answer is undeniably affirmative; however, it does not fit all perspectives of this argument. Hence, if we are discussing the game’s graphics, aesthetics, and overall magnificence of the virtual world, having raytracing effects in a game will enhance its quality.

In contrast, if our attention falls on the narrative, gameplay, or combat mechanics rather than the overall graphics quality of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, their absence will not be felt. Importantly, if gamers mostly focus on performance and how much FPS they are getting, then the game doesn't need to have raytracing.

The game doesn't feature raytracing (Image via Focus Entertainment)

All in all, the absence of Lumen (raytracing) and Nanite (Unreal Engine 5's virtualized geometry system) in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden makes the game graphics a little uninspiring. Although the main characters are very well-designed, the lighting quality seems outdated. Additionally, plenty of torches don't cast shadows.

However, it is now 2024, and we should have the choice of turning on HDR or raytracing while playing a game. We are yet to know if Focus Entertainment will introduce raytracing in future updates.