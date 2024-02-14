Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is a fun-filled action game with an excellent concept and an amazing paranormal investigation mechanism. The title is set in the North American Wilderness before there were any towns or cities built on the land. The main storyline follows two ghost hunters on a thrilling journey through haunted locations.

This guide sheds light on the best Banishers Ghosts of New Eden settings you need to change to elevate your journey of solving mysteries and fighting against ghosts.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Banishers Ghosts of New Eden gameplay settings

Best gameplay settings for Ghosts of New Eden (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Apart from setting difficulty levels and adjusting the combat mechanics, there are other options in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden to personalize and heighten the thrill of a ghost hunt.

Here are the suggestions for the gameplay settings:

General

Tutorials : On

: On Difficulty mode: Your preference

Combat

Auto-relock : On

: On Aim assist (mouse) : Off

: Off Aim assist (gamepad) : On

: On Aim friction (gamepad) : 50%

: 50% Display the threat indicator: On

HUD Display

Hide all HUD : Off

: Off Display portraits and gauges : On

: On Display enemy information : On

: On Display damage : On

: On Display boss information : On

: On Display hardlock feedback : On

: On Display the compass: On

On Dynamic compass : On

: On Display the quest tracker: On

All difficulty settings in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

All difficulty settings (Image via Focus Entertainment)

When Banishers Ghosts of New Eden launches, players are requested to select the level of difficulty that they are comfortable with. You will be given five options: Story mode, Easy mode, Normal mode, Hard mode, and Very Hard mode.

Story : The Story difficulty is low, and this level is designed for players who prefer enjoying the narrative rather than focusing on combat aspects.

: The Story difficulty is low, and this level is designed for players who prefer enjoying the narrative rather than focusing on combat aspects. Easy : The next difficulty is Easy, and it takes the game to a more challenging level compared to the Story difficulty. So, if you choose Easy, you can expect to fight in battles requiring more skill.

: The next difficulty is Easy, and it takes the game to a more challenging level compared to the Story difficulty. So, if you choose Easy, you can expect to fight in battles requiring more skill. Normal : The Normal difficulty is the most favorable one because it strikes a balance between combat and story.

: The Normal difficulty is the most favorable one because it strikes a balance between combat and story. Hard : For those who prefer challenging fights, Hard difficulty mode is a great option. The enemies will be much more challenging to deal with than in the Normal mode, plus you will also receive more damage.

: For those who prefer challenging fights, Hard difficulty mode is a great option. The enemies will be much more challenging to deal with than in the Normal mode, plus you will also receive more damage. Very Hard: The last, or ultimate, difficulty in Banishers Ghosts Of New Eden is Very Hard, and it should be chosen by gamers who like to be challenged every step of the way.

Best Banishers Ghosts of New Eden graphics settings

Best video settings for Ghosts of New Eden (Image via Focus Entertainment)

If your system meets the recommended Banishers Ghosts of New Eden specifications, you will be able to enjoy the game at 1080p and 72 FPS with Very High graphics settings. However, those with a mid-to-low-end system must adjust their video settings to thoroughly combat ghosts and steer the narrative course while witnessing all the stunning visuals the title offers.

Here are the recommended graphics settings on a mid-to-low-range PC:

Screen

Display monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display mode : Borderless

: Borderless Screen resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Maximum frame rate : 72 FPS

: 72 FPS Gamma : 50%

: 50% Vertical synchronization : Off

: Off Anti-aliasing/upsampling : TAA

: TAA Resolution scaling: 80%

Graphics

Motion blur : Off

: Off Graphics quality : Custom

: Custom View distance quality : Medium

: Medium Foliage quality : Medium

: Medium Texture quality : Medium

: Medium Effects quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow quality : Low

: Low Post-process quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-aliasing : Medium

: Medium HDD Compatibility Mode: Off (On if you don't have an SSD or facing performance issues)

The process of getting more in-game FPS in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden video settings involves some notable adjustments. One thing you should never miss is turning off Motion Blur, as it will slow down your performance.

Furthermore, make sure to keep the Shadow Quality settings Low. On other quality settings, it would be best if you set them at a Medium level. However, if you have low frame rates or FPS problems, you can set everything else to Low as well.

Moreover, if your system does not have an SSD or works slowly at the moment, turn off HDD Compatibility Mode. This will most likely add to the FPS count.

