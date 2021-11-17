Does Battlefield 2042 have bloom and spread on weapons?

Battlefield 2042 has been available via early-access for a few days now, and one of the larger concerns in the game is the use of bloom on weapons. As players continue to play more of the game, bullet spread and bloom have become obvious.

However, considering there isn't a specific description in Battlefield 2042 about bloom, some players may end up confused. It might feel like shots are vanishing due to bad internet, server performance, or even just trouble with the recoil mechanics themselves.

The good news is none of those seem to be the culprit, but the bad news is that most of the time it's likely bloom to blame.

Bloom and bullet spread in Battlefield 2042 is absolutely present

There is undeniably some form of bloom in Battlefield 2042, so players don't need to guess whether it exists or not. Many fans and influencers have already commented on the idea of bloom affecting how gunplay mechanics feel in the game.

So, how does bloom and bullet spread influence the weapons in Battlefield 2042? Those mechanics essentially make weapons of all varieties far less accurate. Rather than shots heading down range in the exact same spot every time, there will be a deviation of bullets that change direction.

This is where the name 'bloom' comes from, because the bullets will bloom outwards as players fire their weapons. Many shooter fans will recognize bloom from when they hipfire. Typically, the hipfire reticle will expand outward as more shots are fired, causing spread and bloom.

Battlefield V, the game before Battlefield 2042, tested out a system where bloom was almost non-existent. Aside from hipfire, bullets always landed in a straight line, exactly where the player fired. The system reverted back to how previous Battlefield games handled the mechanics.

How to deal with bloom and bullet spread in Battlefield 2042

There are some attachments in Battlefield 2042 that can compensate for the bloom and bulletspread within the game. The attachments players want to pay attention to for this issue are the underbarrels.

Two stats alternate via the use of underbarrel attachments; for the most part when examining the grips available. Players can either get increased accuracy while moving or increased accuracy while static. Either way, weapons will bloom less in one area, and spread more in the other.

Aside from the grips, using muzzle attachments can help with recoil, but that won't change bloom. Players won't have to wait long, however, because DICE developers have confirmed that adjustments will be made to bloom in Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider