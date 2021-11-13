The best submachine gun in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 brings a new set of weapons for players to try out, and submachine guns are one of the types that can be equipped. There are four different submachine guns for players to choose from in the latest Battlefield and each one serves a different purpose.

In general, submachine guns within Battlefield 2042 are meant as close-quarter tools. The only other weapons that can truly compete in this category are shotguns, but submachine guns are more versatile at medium range. Of course, assault rifles are one class that can cover all ranges, but they will typically lose if in close proximity to a submachine gun.

The K30 crushes the submachine gun competition in Battlefield 2042

While the other submachine guns in Battlefield 2042 are certainly viable, the K30 is a standout option that excels at close quarters, while also managing to carry some medium range capability. In the current state of the game, this submachine gun has plenty of standout features compared to the other options.

First and foremost, the K30 has a high fire rate that dwarfs the three other weapons in the category. The K30 is the only submachine gun that has a fire rate over 1,000 and that still doesn't give the weapon credit. Overall, the fire rate that players can expect by default is 1,150. Keep in mind, the second-highest fire rate currently sits at 900. It's a significant difference, to say the least.

Many players would expect some major kick from a weapon that has an incredibly high fire rate. Usually those rules would apply, but the K30 has a ton of recoil control and players can easily laser enemies from a fair distance. With the help of underbarrel and muzzle attachments, recoil isn't much of a problem at all, and bullets get sent down range fast.

One final unique function is the burst option on the K30. This won't mean much in close quarters, but at range, the function can be helpful and it's the only submachine gun with this option.

How to unlock the K30 in Battlefield 2042

Aside from the default weapons in Battlefield 2042, players will need to unlock the majority of the 23 weapons by playing the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For the most part, unlocking the K30 is simple and merely a matter of XP gained. The K30 is the final submachine gun unlocked and is obtained at level 53. It will take some time to unlock, but the grind is certainly worth it in Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider