How to earn Dark Market Credits in Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone revolves around Dark Market Credits in almost every aspect of the new Battlefield 2042 game mode. If players want new weapons or equipment to use in this mode, Dark Market Credits are a necessity.

Spending Dark Market Credits can turn the tide and ultimately lead to even more currency after the match. As a rule of thumb, it's important to ensure more of these credits are being earned than what's being spent. Fortunately, there are straightforward ways to earn them.

How to obtain Dark Market Credits in the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

Dark Market Credits are earned in nearly the same way as earning XP. When players complete tasks and play through Hazard Zone matches, they'll earn more, which can then be used in the next game. But they aren't as passive as earning XP. Players need to complete some difficult tasks to earn their currency.

Earning kills and picking up some of the Data Drives around the map will net players more Dark Market Credits upon extraction or death. Kills will count, whether they are against Occupying Forces or genuine enemy players within the Hazard Zone. But simply getting a few kills and dying will eventually leave players scrambling for more credits.

The best way to earn Dark Market Credits is to find plenty of Data Drives. However, players need to successfully extract from the zone in order to get the huge credit bonuses. Not only will there be plenty of credits for each drive, but players will also be refunded credits for any weapons that they purchased during the round. Extraction is the key to more Dark Market Credits in Battlefield 2042.

Spending Dark Market Credits in Battlefield 2042

Before the round starts in Hazard Zone, players can select their Specialist and then their weapons. Any weapon or equipment beyond the free options will cost Dark Market Credits. Players can spend however much they have, and upon death, those choices disappear.

When players begin a new game, they will need to re-buy any equipment that they had. This is where the gameplay loop for Hazard Zone comes in, and players will need to collect all of the Data Drives that they can for better gear each game.

