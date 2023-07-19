The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update has been released, and new players are quite eager to jump in on the fun. One common practice with joining a gacha game a few months midway through its lifespan is buying an account that comes pre-packaged with a roster of desirable 5-star characters. These accounts command a fairly hefty price that scales along with the value of the 5-stars associated with it.

While buying these accounts may seem tempting, they do come with their own set of risks. Read on to learn why you should think twice before purchasing a Honkai Star Rail account in version 1.2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Buying a Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update account does not guarantee consistent wins in its gacha system

While buying an account with multiple or specific 5-star characters is very possible, players must remember that it does not guarantee or hold any “account seed” of sorts. All accounts have an equally fair chance of rolling 5-star or 4-star items, with no account being favored. Any “luck” boils down to the random number generator (RNG).

That said, purchasing starter accounts is a valid option for players looking to get a head start on what would otherwise be an account with very few or no 5-star characters.

Thus, the answer to the question posed by the article is a bit complicated - on the one hand, players can indeed gain an advantage by purchasing a Honkai Star Rail account, while on the other hand purchasing the said account will not guarantee the same consistent streak of luck.

Additional risks associated with buying accounts during the version 1.2 update

Purchased accounts are usually made by mass rerolling through a dozen or so instances of the game. After progressing through a section of the campaign and unlocking the gacha summon pool, individual accounts are cherry-picked. These accounts hold 5-star units of choice and are sold at competitive prices around the internet.

There are a certain set of risks associated with purchasing such an account. Firstly, since they are bought using real-world money, there is always a chance of being scammed. Furthermore, rerolled/traded accounts are technically against the Terms of Service and can be subject to a ban from developers HoYoverse.

As such, players may want to think twice before they purchase a Honkai Star Rail 1.2 account.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 was released worldwide on July 19, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation 5 port is in development, scheduled for a release in the last quarter of 2023.