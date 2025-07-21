Does Donkey Kong Bananza have in-game purchases?

The question of in-game purchases in Donkey Kong Bananza has been around ever since the game’s eShop page listed the label under its features. With many modern games including some form of microtransactions, it’s understandable to wonder what this means for Nintendo’s latest Donkey Kong title. To clarify, this label specifically refers to purchases made with real money, not the in-game gold, chips, or other collectibles you earn just by playing.

Donkey Kong Bananza does not currently feature any in-game purchases. The label most likely exists on the game’s eShop page due to future DLC plans or in-game customization options, like outfits for Donkey Kong and Pauline. Nintendo often includes this flag on titles with online connectivity or unlockable cosmetic content, even if there are no actual microtransactions at launch.

Note: This guide is a work in progress, and if anything changes in future updates or if DLC is added, we’ll update it with the latest information.

Why does the Donkey Kong Bananza in-game purchases label show up on Nintendo's site?

Change to your desired style (Image via Nintendo)

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), a gaming content regulatory organization, has a very broad definition for "in-game purchases." It’s not just about buying costumes or banana bundles; the term covers any in-game offer to purchase digital items, such as skins, bonus stages, soundtracks, or those sneaky subscriptions like Nintendo Switch Online (NSO).

NSO is important here because Bananza uses Nintendo’s online features (like online co-op or game sharing). Therefore, the in-game purchases badge often serves as a catch-all for players who need or are encouraged to get an NSO subscription, which is purchased with real money but outside the game.

If this all feels familiar, it’s because Nintendo has done it before, like with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. That game carries the same warning language just because of NSO, not because Mario is selling you hats.

What’s in the game now?

Now, Donkey Kong Bananza is full of shiny stuff to collect: gold (for currency and stylish DK transformations), helpful balloons (fend off those bottomless pit fails), Banandium Chips and Gems, fossils for wardrobe swaps, and even tracks for your jungle playlist. Here’s the important thing: All those collectibles are part of ordinary gameplay.

They’re discovered or earned as you play, with no prompt to open your wallet. Want new clothes for DK or Pauline? Trade in-game fossils, not real bucks.

Could DLC or paid content be added later?

It’s possible. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the presence of the in-game purchase tag suggests that Nintendo may be planning DLC down the line or at least leaving the option open. If that happens, whether it’s cosmetic skins, bonus levels, or something else, it would explain the label’s early appearance.

For now, though, Donkey Kong Bananza is a fully standalone, purchase-free experience, with all unlockables tied to gameplay.

