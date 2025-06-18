Is there a co-op mode in Donkey Kong Bananza?

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct that aired on June 18, 2025, gave us a deeper look into what’s shaping up to be the series' biggest jungle romp yet. The presentation, running just over 15 minutes, packed a decent number of surprises, such as new mechanics, wild environments. It also raised the big question for many: Can you bring a friend along?

The answer to that is yes, Donkey Kong Bananza does feature a co-op mode. Nintendo provided a brief but clear look at how it plays out. Around the 13:56 mark in the Direct, you’ll see the co-op system in action. This article explores the mode in Donkey Kong Bananza.

How does the co-op mode in Donkey Kong Bananza work?

Pauline riding DK's back (Image via Nintendo)

Right after the photo mode in Donkey Kong Bananza was mentioned in the Direct, we got a look at the game’s co-op feature. You don’t need separate copies of the title to get started. All it takes is sharing a pair of Joy-Cons in the same room. Player One takes on the role of DK, while the other (Player 2) steps into the shoes of Pauline.

With vocal blast attacks triggered through motion controls on Joy-Con 2, the latter brings a unique twist to combat. If you’re near terrain, you can copy its material, just like we saw in the Direct, where she copied pure gold.

GameShare and online play

Even better, Donkey Kong Bananza supports GameShare. It lets one player beam access to another, meaning you can hop into multiplayer even if your friend doesn't have a copy yet. That also applies locally with another Nintendo Switch, or if you’re playing online with Switch 2 systems – yes, the GameShare function holds up there too.

Plus, there’s support for Game Chat, so coordination doesn’t have to be limited to hand signals and yelling across the couch.

That's all we currently know about the co-op mode in Donkey Kong Bananza.

