How photo mode works in Donkey Kong Bananza 

The photo mode in Donkey Kong Bananza might not be the biggest feature shown during the June 18, 2025, Direct, but for players who enjoy capturing their wildest moments mid-swing or mid-barrel, it’s a worthy addition. Nintendo provided a quick look at it during the reveal, and even though it wasn’t the centerpiece, it packs more flexibility than you'd expect.
So yes, between dodging vines, hurling bananas, and dealing with jungle chaos against the Void company, you can pause for a second and line up the perfect shot – the tools they’ve tucked in are also surprisingly slick. This article explores more.
Note: The article is a work in progress; more details on photo mode will be added later.
What you can do in photo mode in Donkey Kong Bananza
Photo mode in Donkey Kong Bananza lets you fully control the in-game camera angle, giving you the freedom to twist and zoom until you get that perfect jungle snapshot. You’re not locked into static poses either – whether you want DK dead center or out of the frame, there’s a toggle feature.
You can use the UI for a clean view or zoom into DK’s goofy expression after a misstep. Here is how the button works:
The full photo mode button setup
Here’s how the controls work in Nintendo Switch 2 when you dive into photo mode:
- Circle: This is your shutter. Hit it when everything’s lined up and you're ready to snap the moment.
- A: Toggles the display on and off, so you can clean up your view without button prompts cluttering the frame.
- ZL / ZR: Zoom in or out. Handy for getting close to those funny mid-air barrel shots or wide scenic views of the jungle.
- L / R: Tilts the angle. Perfect if you want a dramatic diagonal composition or some flair.
- X: Toggles the logo on/off.
- Y: Player on/off.
- B: Back out when you're done flexing your in-game photography skills.
