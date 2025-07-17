How to defeat Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza

Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza is the first proper boss fight players encounter after the tutorial. Unlike regular enemies, this boss is covered in octopus creatures that act as both armor and weapons. If you don’t handle them properly, the fight can drag on and become difficult to manage.

In short, the key is to remove Peekabruiser’s octopus armor before you can deal damage. The fight has two phases — first stripping off the armor, then climbing a hill to finish off the boss. With the right approach, it’s a manageable battle.

How to beat Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza

Grumpy Kong summoning Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza (Image via Nintendo)

Locating Peekabruiser and what to expect

You’ll run into Peekabruiser in the Lagoon Layer. It differs from regular enemies due to its protective layer, which is composed of small, octopus-like creatures. Before you can actually hurt it, you need to break that armor. To do that, you have two options:

Punch the boss directly by getting up close. Use ZR to pull out parts of the environment and throw them at it from a distance. Throwing the Boom Rock mounted on the small hill is highly recommended. It deals solid damage and can push the boss further into a vulnerable state when used correctly.

For added strength, activate the Kong Bananza transformation and hold Y to Charge Punch. This makes it easier to tear off the outer armor and force the boss into its vulnerable state.

Attacks to watch out for

You can Smash Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza (Image via Nintendo)

The boss has a habit of charging at you after throwing octopuses, and it will flip over for a brief moment. That’s your opening — quickly climb onto its body and perform a Dive Punch to deal damage before it recovers.

Note: If the small octopuses latch onto you, just perform an attack to shake them off before they cause damage.

If you take damage, look for glowing spots on the ground. Punch them with B to dig up apples, which restore your health and give you Gold. The extra Gold is useful for powering your transformation back up if needed.

Climb the hill and finish the fight

Dodge well if the enemy comes rushing (Image via Nintendo)

Once the boss’s health drops, a white hill rises from the ground. Peekabruiser will try to summon more octopuses to rebuild its armor. This is when you need to climb the hill quickly and keep attacking before the boss can fully recover.

If you’re too slow and it regains its armor, you’ll need to repeat the first phase. So, be ready to move the moment the terrain shifts. As you climb the hill, avoid the small octopuses on the path; otherwise, they’ll slow you down. Try jumping to clearer sections of the hill to reach the top faster and take down the boss.

What you get after beating Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza

Once the boss is defeated, you’ll unlock the following:

A set of Banandium Gems

A crater pathway to the next layer

Access to the fast-travel system (speak to the blue eel near the crater)

This concludes our guide on taking down Peekabruiser in Donkey Kong Bananza.

