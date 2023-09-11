Does EA FC 24 have any pre-order discount?

EA FC 24 will continue the popular football game series after EA Sports decided to drop the "FIFA" tag for the first time in the franchise's history. It will be released on September 29 across all available platforms. Players can currently pre-order a copy of the title on a platform of their choice, including the Nintendo Switch, and it is available in two different editions.

There's a possibility players could save some money with their EA FC 24 pre-order. Typically, EA Sports offers a slight discount to gamers if they buy the title before its full release. This time is no different either, although the potential savings have been slightly reduced.

That said, let's look at what buyers can expect to save on their copy of the game.

Exploring EA FC 24 pre-order discount options

For those unaware, discounts are available for EA FC 24. This applies to those who purchase the game for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It is available in two separate editions, including Standard and Ultimate, with the latter being the more expensive option.

Gamers subscribed to EA Play will receive a 10% discount on their pre-orders of the Ultimate Edition across all applicable platforms. This discount automatically applies to Xbox Game Pass members, as EA Play is bundled with PC Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Those who own a copy of FIFA 23 will also get a 10% discount on their pre-order for Ultimate Edition. However, there's a catch - players will not be able to combine this discount with the one they get from their existing EA Play membership, which wasn't the case earlier. The maximum discount for EA FC 24 pre-orders is 10% as of writing.

The game's physical copy could be offered at higher discounts by certain retailers, although this is subject to certain factors. However, such discounts might not be applicable globally. Readers are advised to check with their local retailers to see if there's a better deal for them.

Additionally, all EA Play members can experience 10 hours of the game's trial starting September 22. Those subscribed to EA Play Pro won't have to buy EA FC 24 separately, as the game has already been added to the subscription lineup.

The Pro subscription also comes with many additional goodies that differ from the trial available with the regular EA Play membership.