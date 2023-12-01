Does Gangs of Sherwood have cross-play and cross-progression?

Gangs of Sherwood is a brand-new action game from Nacon, which also encourages co-op play. Up to four players can work together to defeat the evil forces of the Sheriff of Nottingham, so there is much fun to be had. The game is available across various platforms. With modern gaming allowing gamers across different platforms to co-op together, is that the case here?

Furthermore, does the game have cross-progression across different systems, too? These questions will be answered in this guide to help players decide if they should dive into the game with a group of friends to tag along.

Gangs of Sherwood cross-play features explored

Expand Tweet

In simple terms, cross-play options would allow gamers on any platform to join the gameplay session of any other system. The co-op action game from Appeal Studios is available right now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Unfortunately, there are no cross-play options here to speak of.

This means PC players will be unable to play with either of the console users. Plus, not even PS5 and Xbox Series gamers can enjoy fighting through enemy hordes with each other. This does limit cross-platform co-op play drastically, so this is one thing to consider for those purchasing Gangs of Sherwood for multiplayer who have friends on different systems.

Of course, this does not prevent the developers from implementing it in a future update. The game's multiplayer focus means we will likely see plenty of patches and fixes as it matures.

Despite that, the chances for the feature to make it in seem slim, however, since the game is fairly niche from a popularity standpoint. But what about other cross-platform elements?

Are cross-progression saves a thing in Gangs of Sherwood?

Cross-progression save files let players on one platform sync or upload their game save files from one system to another. This would allow them to not lose progression on a new platform that they purchase the game on. Given how Gangs of Sherwood has a focus on grinding to upgrade all characters, this is a useful feature to have for gamers who like owning multiple copies of a game across different platforms.

Sadly, cross-progression has not made it into the game yet, either. Publisher Nacon has not touched upon these aspects as of this writing. This is likely since they were never a focus of the project while in development.

Assuming the game does end up being popular, we just might see such additions arrive in the future. Currently, Gangs of Sherwood is only on current-gen and PC, so players should check out the editions before making a purchase decision.