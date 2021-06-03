Does Genshin Impact support cross-platform gameplay?

Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular open-world games since it was released last September. The title now supports cross-platform play on several devices.

Gamers can download Genshin Impact on their mobile phones, PlayStation, and PCs. On June 9th, PC gamers can download the game from the Epic Games store. Nintendo players will also get their chance, as Genshin Impact will debut on the Switch on some unknown release date.

This article dives into the game’s cross-platform capabilities since Genshin Impact has several ports and a popular co-op mode.

Cross-platform play in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is partially cross-platform supported. The game offers a cross-saving feature and cross-platform matchmaking on mobile, PC, and PlayStation. However, the cross-saving feature does not fully apply to PlayStation users who cannot access their accounts from other devices.

Since console players log in using their PlayStation account, the cross-save feature does not extend to other devices. However, cross-save does work between PlayStation 4 and 5.

So far, the Genshin Impact community is in the dark regarding whether this limitation for PlayStation players will be fixed. Such a feature would only benefit console players and expand the reach of the game.

Rumors claim that Genshin Impact's release on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed due to hardware issues. Genshin Impact may be available to Nintendo players on the next console.

Whenever Genshin Impact is released on Nintendo, it’s likely to have the same cross-platform features as other ports. It’s unclear whether the console will have a cross-save feature between PC and mobile. However, it will undoubtedly have cross-platform matchmaking.

Multiplayer modes in Genshin Impact

Travelers can enter co-op mode once they reach Adventure Rank 16. In co-op mode, all players must meet this criteria.

In co-op mode, players can work in teams with up to four members to challenge domains and beat open-world monsters for rewards. Players who’ve gone through the early parts of the game can play online with anyone, regardless of their device.

