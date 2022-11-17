Does Macaron Cookie live up to the hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

A new Magic Cookie joined the evergrowing Cookie Run: Kingdom character library last week as part of the second Braver Together update. This Cookie's CRK version is more or less unchanged in terms of storyline and skill aspects, with Macaron having the exact same in-game description in both titles and retaining the "Mighty Macaron Parade" skill name.

Of course, the latter has been modified for the combat roles that Cookies take up in Cookie Run: Kingdom, as opposed to OvenBreak, which is an endless runner game. Read on to find out if the latest Epic Cookie will be able to make space for itself in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Should you build Macaron Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Nov 2022)?

Looking at the stats, Macaron Cookie seems more than capable of continuing the developer's streak of releasing new meta-changing Cookies.

HP: 114,567

ATk: 48,826

DEF: 47,334

CRIT%: 13%

Overall Power Rating: 270,060 (with full +12 Swift Chocolate)

Its considerable power rating is justified by the rather high max HP and the large amount of utility that Devsisters have included in her "Mighty Macaron Parade Skill."

Periodic Area DMG: up to 20 hits over a span of 5.0 sec

Single Hit DMG (Cookies): 28.5%

Single Hit DMG (Others): 45.0%

After every 5 hits, a single enemy receives 5.0% less DMG (does not go below -20.0% of DMG)

CRIT%: +11.5% for 10 sec; stacks up to x2

ATK: +11.5% for 10 sec; stacks up to x2

Healing: 5.8% of ATK every 1 sec for 5 sece

Bonus Healing: 5.0% + 0.4% of ATK per Happy Parade stack

Happy Parade: stacks with 3 hits dealt by the Macaron Animals; stacks up to x30

While these numbers paint a promising picture, which does materialize in significant in-game value in PvE and Guild Battle, they don't seem to make much of a mark in the Kingdom Arena (PvP).

A big part of a Cookie becoming meta in Cookie Run: Kingdom is how well it can fit into any given team, and Macaron Cookie simply doesn't hold up its end in that regard.

If readers are keen on using Macaron in Kingdom Arena, they should be proficient in using a Burst comp and use the latest Magic Cookie as a secondary DMG dealer/healer instead.

That being said, this Cookie is exceptional in Guild Battle, with many players putting up their highest-yet DMG numbers in the game mode by replacing their primary DPS with Macaron.

The low cooldown, especially after a full Swift Chocolate build is applied, and the barrage of small shifty Macarons that the Cookie summons onto the battlefield paired with a solid Defense Cookie makes for the ideal Guild Battle DPS.

Given that Cookie Run: Kingdom is all about making strategic investments, building a Cookie just for Guild Battle is unadvisable for most players. They would be better off investing in other Epic Magic Cookies such as Pumpkin Pie or Espresso.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space for all the latest news about the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Poll : 0 votes