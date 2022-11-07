5 best Magic Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom (November 2022)

Magic Cookies have been in the DPS (damage per second) category in Cookie Run: Kingdom right from the onset, with Wizard Cookie being a dominant damage dealer in the starter team. Currently, this category is very prevalent on the PvP side of things, second only to Ambush in some regions.

This article will go over the best Magic Cookies as well as the factors that have enabled them to create and retain a space for themselves in the crowded Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Best Magic Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom for players to use in November 2022

This list is arranged in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to pick the Cookies that are the right fit for their team.

1) Squid Ink Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie's release with Sorbet Shark was a big deal, but failed to make much of a mark in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta. That said, the recent addition of a Magic Candy for the Tropical Soda Islands' native has been a big aid to him, making the entity one of the top DPSs at the reader's disposal today.

While in sheer numbers, Espresso Cookie, with his Magic Candy, does outperform Squid Ink, new players who want to build a solid DPS Cookie can surely go ahead on the latter.

2) Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Definitely a blast from the past for players who've joined Cookie Run: Kingdom in the last few months, Pumpkin Pie was released as part of the game's first Halloween celebrations in October of last year. One of the most used Epic DPSs in the game for a long time, the Cookie's popularity has slowly eroded with the constant release of new characters.

That being said, he's still one of the most formidable DMG dealers in the title and is definitely one of the more accessible top-tier Cookies. Simply placing him in the Hall of Ancient Heroes and putting up some Skill Powder can be more than enough to build your first Summoner comp with Pumpkin Pie.

3) Espresso Cookie

Arguably the most popular Magic Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom's Kingdom Arena today, Espresso Cookie came into the spotlight after the first Magic Candies update. The Parfaedia Institute professor is an excellent DMG dealer but not much else, as he does not bring with him any buffs, debuffs, or stun capabilities.

If players can cover up for these shortcomings and a rather low Max HP with the rest of their team, Espresso Cookie can deal enough burst DMG to carry them to Masters and beyond.

4) Clotted Cream Cookie

The first Super Epic Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Clotted Cream certainly lives up to his name and is considered more exclusive than the Epics. His excellent Light Cage setup and considerable DMG Resist boost are the cherries on top of the Creme Republic Counsel's skills as a DPS.

Readers who have built or plan to build Financier Cookie should consider investing in Clotted Cream, as it is the only way to get the maximum in-game value from the former.

5) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie, the second Legendary Cookie to join the character library, soon overtook its predecessor Sea Fairy in both PvE and PvP in terms of popularity.

Her initial burst of DMG is followed by a two-second freeze — in which your allies can deal more damage unopposed — and when your opponents thaw, they suffer another crippling burst.

The biggest flaw in Frost Queen continues to be the high price of obtaining her, as it will cost readers a lot of Cookie Cutters and Gems before they meet the rarest character in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

