Does Monster Hunter Wilds have Denuvo on PC?

Curious about whether Monster Hunter Wilds has Denuvo on PC? Well, you’re not alone. With the title being one of the most anticipated releases in 2025, players are eager to know if it uses Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM. For the uninformed, Denovo is known for sometimes affecting game performance, and its inclusion may determine some people's willingness to buy the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds does have Denuvo on PC. If you look at the game's Steam page, you'll see a notice on the right-hand side verifying the implementation of third-party DRM, in this case, Denuvo Anti-Tamper. Let's take a closer look at what this implies.

Why does Monster Hunter Wilds have Denuvo?

Check out steam (Image via Steam/Capcom)

The main reason for using DRM is to shield Monster Hunter Wilds against piracy, especially in the initial launch period. Through the use of DRM, Capcom seeks to secure sales and prevent the production of unauthorized copies of the title. This has been a long-standing tradition in major game releases since sales in the opening few months prove decisive.

This news may come as a letdown for some players since Denuvo has a reputation as a double-edged sword – an excellent protector against piracy but infamous for hampering performance.

Including DRM in MH Wilds will ensure that the game will be tagged with online verification tied to your hardware, which can have varying effects on its performance.

Capcom’s history with DRM

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Capcom has a complex history with DRM. The developer has employed it in numerous big-name releases, such as Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil Village.

Yet, Capcom is also known to remove it after a couple of years. For instance, DRM was stripped from Monster Hunter World after three years and from Resident Evil Village after two years. This indicates that the company could be willing to drop DRM after they feel the sales of the game are no longer threatened by piracy.

That being said, no one can guarantee that Monster Hunter Wilds will turn out the same way. DRM may remain forever, or Capcom may surprise the world by pulling it out before too long. As of right now, though, the game is releasing with DRM on PC, and players will need to embrace its existence if they wish to play the Monster Hunter Wilds game.

