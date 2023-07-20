Does Naraka Bladepoint have crossplay and cross-progression?

Naraka Bladepoint is a 60-player melee-centric battle royale from game developer 24 Entertainment. This title features some awesome martial arts battles as players slug it out to be hailed as the last man standing. It was initially released for PC in 2021 and was eventually rolled out on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in June and December of the following year, respectively. However, it wasn’t until July 13, 2023, that the game finally made its way to PlayStation 5.

Now that Naraka Bladepoint is available on all these gaming platforms, players are wondering if it has both crossplay and cross-progression. Tenured players of the battle royale brawler may already know about the feature, but for PlayStation folks, here is some information regarding crossplay and cross-progression in Naraka Bladepoint.

Naraka Bladepoint: Will it have crossplay?

The game can be played with friends (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Yes, Naraka Bladepoint does have a crossplay feature. However, it is important to note that the feature has certain limitations. According to the game’s official website, those on Xbox will get to crossplay with Microsoft Store PC players and are also allowed play with other PC versions.

Additionally, Naraka Bladepoint’s website highlighted that Microsoft Store PC players can also play the game with other players, provided they too are on either Xbox or other PC versions.

PlayStation 5 players, on the other hand, are given an option to choose whether they’ll be playing with only other PS5 players or folks on other platforms as well.

Cross-progression and an upcoming crossover

Details about Naraka Bladepoint’s cross-progression are also posted on its website. Like the game’s crossplay feature, this, too, has some limitations.

The game’s website suggests that those on the Microsoft Store PC versions can enjoy the feature with the melee battle royale’s Xbox iteration. However, the feature is barred on other PC versions.

With the release of the game on PlayStation 5, it was recently revealed that it will have a crossover event with Square Enix’s NieR game series. NetEase announced the upcoming collaboration, which both NieR Automata and its prequel Nier Replicant will be a part of. The crossover was originally hinted at by NetEase as early as December of last year.

On July 2023, another teaser was released. This time, though, it was made known that the much-awaited Naraka Bladepoint x NieR crossover is scheduled to go live on August 9. Aside from the release date, no further intel was disclosed.

The game is now free-to-play and available on the above-mentioned gaming platforms.