Does Playground's Fable have a good chance of success after Baldur's Gate 3 producer hops on board?

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 has seen a big hit since its launch earlier this year. Putting the Belgian studio in the mainstream spotlight since 2017's Divinity Original Sin 2, its key employees have also seen massive success. In fact, producer Ryan Clark has now joined Playground Games. The Forza Horizon studio is currently hard at work creating the upcoming Fable title.

With this being Microsoft's most ambitious RPG to date, having team members from the biggest RPG of the generation should go a long way. Given that fans have been anxious about a studio with no RPG experience handling the next-gen of the genre, this should come as a sigh of relief.

Baldur's Gate 3 producer joining Playground to work on Fable might mean good things for the project

Baldur's Gate 3 producer Ryan Clark will be hopping on the Fable train as senior producer for the project. This is a major role that would oversee the direction of the game, from design and pacing to ensuring standards are met, as well as managing the project as a whole. This is nothing but a net positive for the game and the publisher.

Larian Studios' latest project has been praised in virtually every aspect, from visuals and writing to gameplay and design. This is not particularly surprising as the developer has a history of dabbling in RPGs, so they are essentially masters of the genre. Having Baldur's Gate 3 talent join an upcoming project should help ensure it lives up to expectations and more.

This is because Playground Games has only worked on the Horizon sub-series of the Forza racing game series. These have been primarily open-world arcade racers, with 2021's Forza Horizon 5 being their latest offering. Since then, the team has been working on Fable, the reboot of the underrated Xbox RPG series.

Fable was officially announced in 2020, following leaks and rumors over the prior two years. The game received a brand new gameplay trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase a few months ago, offering a debut look at the world, visuals, combat, and more. Simply put, it does seem to be living up to its next-gen claims, especially with the photo-realistic graphics. But that is not enough.

While helmed by Lionhead Studios originally, the Fable series has not traditionally been particularly popular or even well-received. Add in a studio with no prior experience in the genre, and fans will understandably be cautious about the final product, which is admittedly still a few years away. However, having the right talent onboard is a nice reassurance for players.

Baldur's Gate 3's Ryan Clark is not the only big-name individual to join the team to helm Fable. Anne Megill from Remedy Entertainment of Alan Wake and Control fame is working as narrative lead at Playground Games, orchestrating the story and other related beats. Andrew Walsh, who worked on last year's hit PS5 RPG Horizon Forbidden West, is also on the team.

So, all things considered, with the amount of talent behind it, it does not feel like things would go awry. But even though Baldur's Gate 3 was a success, we never know if the same would occur for Fable. Unfortunately, players will need to wait a while before finding out, as Fable currently has no release window. It is currently in development exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms.