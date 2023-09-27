Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PS5 release date leaked, hints at a PC port soon

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition's PlayStation 5 release date was recently leaked online. The release date for the PlayStation 5 exclusive comes courtesy of Japanese retailer - Neowing. The bundle contains all the base game content, post-launch updates as well as the recently released DLC for Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores.

The existence of Horizon Forbidden West's Complete Edition was previously leaked by a Dealabs leaker - bilibili-kun, who hinted at the game's PC port. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC should not come as a surprise to anyone, considering the original game was one of the very first PlayStation flagships to arrive on PC.

While the release date for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition mentioned on Neowing's website is exclusively for the PlayStation 5 version, it is very likely that a PC port will follow soon, perhaps even release simultaneously with the PS5 version.

Japanese retailer Neowing leaks the release date for the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

According to Neowing's listing, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023, for the PlayStation, with a price tag of ¥7,981, which is roughly equivalent to $54.

The bundle comes with the base game, the Burning Shores DLC, digital artbook, soundtrack, and the in-game bonus armor sets, previously exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

This leak cements the existence of the PC version of the game, which was leaked earlier this month. Unfortunately, the leak regarding Horizon Forbidden West's PC port did not feature a confirmed release window.

However, considering PlayStation's recent track record of PC titles, the PC port of Horizon Forbidden West might arrive on the platform much sooner than expected.

Released on February 12, 2022, Horizon Forbidden West is easily one of the very best-looking and playing PlayStation 5 exclusives to date. Although the game also came out on the previous generation of PlayStation hardware (PS4), it's arguably best played and experienced on the PS5, especially with the Burning Shores DLC.

Unfortunately, despite its quality, Horizon Forbidden West was massively overlooked by a vast majority of players due to its release coinciding with FromSoftware's open-world behemoth - Elden Ring. The Burning Shores DLC did help bring the game back into the limelight, but it was mostly due to the mixed reception of the expansion's ending.