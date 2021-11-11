Does PUBG New State take more storage space than PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG New State is finally out for Android devices as a sequel to PUBG Mobile. The file sizes for PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State are quite different since PUBG New State contains better graphics, dynamic gameplay, and new features, making the game file size more significant than that of PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite’s file size is about 714 MB, whereas PUBG New State’s file size is approximately 1.4 GB. PUBG Mobile Lite is available on iOS and Android, but PUBG New State is only available on Android devices. iOS users can pre-register for the title.

Key differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State

PUBG Mobile Lite is discernibly lighter than PUBG New State. The former was specifically developed to run smoothly on low-end smartphones. The size difference shows up in many ways. Lite was designed to expand the player base of the franchise.

RAM requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite - 1 GB

PUBG New State - 2 GB or higher

One of the key differences between the two titles is the number of players participating in a single game. PUBG Mobile Lite is designed to allow 60 players, whereas PUBG New State, 100 players will drop onto the map and battle it out.

Since there is a huge difference in the number of players participating, the size of the map will also vary considerably. Generally, a larger map means a heavier file.

A big reason why PUBG New State’s file size is larger than PUBG Mobile Lite is because of graphics. PUBG New State will be utilizing "Global Illumination technology" to infuse realism. PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t offer high-end graphics because its goal is to be smoothly operational on low-end devices.

PUBG New State offers customizable weapons through customization kits. PUBG Mobile Lite offers a range of attachments, it doesn’t allow players to customize their weapons during games.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen