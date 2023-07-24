Does Remnant 2 have a Transmog system?

Remnant 2 has been one of the most anticipated co-op titles this year, with franchise fans being quite curious about some of the quality-of-life features that it will have, including a Transmog system. A Transmog feature in a game allows you to change the look of one particular piece of armor or weapon into another. Hence, with so many weapons, armor, archetypes, and classes to choose from in the game, it’s not surprising why many in the community are curious if the feature is available in the title.

Is there a Transmog feature in Remnant 2?

Unfortunately, for those who were looking to mix and match how their character looks in the game, Remnant 2 does not have a Transmog system. There is no way that players can transfer the look of one particular piece of armor or weapon to another.

Can you upgrade armor in Remnant 2?

Much like with the Transmog system, players will also not be able to upgrade their armor in the game. Each set comes with a headpiece, gloves, body armor, and leg armor, and by mixing and matching armor pieces, players can make the combination that fits their playstyle the best.

Alternately players can even double down on one particular stat if their build requires maxing out a specific type of protection passive. Armor in Remnant 2 has its own stats offering a unique protective effect that works best against particular threats.

The armor comes with weight value in the game, along with the effects. The set bonus system from the previous franchise entry is not replicated in the sequel offering more set versatility.

All armor weight levels in Remnant 2

As mentioned, players should also look out for armor weight levels along with protective effects. As the title uses a souls-like formula, dodging and movement will be one of the core combat skills, and it’s up to players how much of it they want to sacrifice for more protection.

There are four armor weight levels:

Light: Fast roll (No stamina cost penalty)

Medium: Normal roll (25% stamina cost penalty)

Heavy: Slow roll (50% stamina cost penalty)

Ultra Heavy: Fat roll (75% stamina cost penalty)

While players will not be able to Transmog armor in the game and change its looks, they will be able to mix and match the equipment to make the perfect build to suit their playstyle.