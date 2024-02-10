Does Skull and Bones have crossplay?

Despite being in perpetual development hell for the last decade or so, Skull and Bones is finally coming out in a few short days. Developed by Ubisoft Singapore, the upcoming game is essentially a multiplayer spin on the naval combat and exploration segments of Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, albeit on a much grander scale.

While the Assassin's Creed titles are more focused on delivering a single-player narrative-driven experience, Skull and Bones is more inclined towards the multiplayer and community aspect of gaming. Given Ubisoft's upcoming open-world MMO is a multi-platform offering, players eager to jump into it might be wondering whether the game ships with support for crossplay.

Here's everything you need to know about Skull and Bones, its crossplay support, and other features that you can expect upon its release.

Is Skull and Bones crossplay?

Much like Ubisoft's other multiplayer-focused titles, Skull and Bones comes with support for crossplay on all platforms. There is also an in-game toggle to enable and disable crossplay.

To access the crossplay settings, head to Settings > Accessibility > Crossplay to enable or disable the feature. By default, crossplay is enabled on all systems.

Do note that in order to enable crossplay, you will need a Ubisoft Connect account. On PC, having a Ubisoft Connect account is mandatory since that's how you're going to access the game. However, on consoles, it's not mandatory to have a Ubisoft Connect account unless you want to use the crossplay and cross-progression features.

The crossplay features are also available in the currently live closed beta. Through Ubisoft Connect, you can use the "cross-progression" feature and take your in-game progress across different platforms. To use the cross-progression functionality, you will need to be connected to the internet.

Skull and Bones is scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Regardless of which platform you choose to play Ubisoft's latest open-world sandbox on, you will be able to squad up with your friends and set sail on the seven seas, in hunt for treasures, riches, and more.

Crossplay has become a major part of multiplayer games. While not all multiplayer titles support crossplay, a vast majority of them do. The ability to connect with your friends regardless of your preferred gaming platform makes games much more accessible and enjoyable for all players.