Does Splitgate 2 support split-screen?

No, Splitgate 2 does not support split-screen multiplayer. The free-to-play game launched on June 6, 2025, with crossplay, fast-paced arena combat, and its signature portal mechanics, but local couch co-op didn’t make the cut. So, if you were hoping to team up with a friend on the same screen, that won’t be possible here.

And as of now, the developers at 1047 Games haven’t mentioned any plans to add it in future updates either.

What else does Splitgate 2 offer?

While split-screen didn’t make the cut, Splitgate 2 does come packed with plenty of modern features. It’s free-to-play, fully cross-platform, and available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, making it super accessible to just about everyone. The game also focuses heavily on competitive multiplayer, smooth matchmaking, and maintaining stable performance across all systems.

If you and a friend both have your own setup, you can easily team up online even if you're on different platforms. That’s where this game really shines.

For fans who grew up with split-screen first-person shooters like Halo or Call of Duty, Splitgate 2's lack of split-screen is a bit disappointing. Couch co-op has always had a certain charm, grabbing a second controller, arguing over screen-peeking, and celebrating kills with a high five. Sadly, Splitgate 2 moves away from that classic format, sticking strictly to online multiplayer.

What makes it even more definitive is that 1047 Games, the developers behind Splitgate 2, haven’t announced any plans to introduce split-screen functionality in future updates. Their focus is squarely on online infrastructure, gameplay balancing, and cross-platform support.

Splitgate 2 may disappoint you if you enjoy split-screen and local multiplayer games. Undoubtedly, couch co-op offers a certain kind of enjoyment that isn't often seen in online gaming.

But at the same time, Splitgate 2 is clearly designed with today’s connected world in mind. It offers smooth online performance, crossplay freedom, and a unique portal-based twist on classic arena shooters. So while it doesn’t support sharing a screen, it still delivers plenty of fun as long as everyone brings their own setup.

In the end, Splitgate 2 is built for fast, online action, not the couch co-op crowd. Whether that’s a deal-breaker or not depends on what kind of FPS player you are.

