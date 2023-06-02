Does Street Fighter 6 have a difficulty setting?

Street Fighter 6 is Capcom’s latest entry to the world of fighting games and the newest member of the popular franchise. Built on the RE Engine, the latest launch will test your mettle across the different modes. The developer has also introduced World Tour, aside from the prominent single and multiplayer offerings, which is a new feature that will test your reflexes and skills. That being said, you can reasonably control how challenging some of the content can be with the ability to tweak the game’s difficulty.

However, the ability to change the difficulty level of your opponents in Street Fighter 6 is a bit mixed. On the one hand, you can change the difficulty level of the CPU and take it as high or low as you want. It will be indicated when you fight in the game. On the other hand, the newly launched World Tour doesn’t let you tweak the settings. Hence, it’s best to have a clear idea about how far you can change the difficulty level within the game.

Street Fighter 6’s difficulty settings can sometimes feel very hard

The difficulty system of Street Fighter 6 isn’t entirely different from most fighting games. Typically, you can control how complex/straightforward the CPU-controlled opponent will be by altering the levels.

However, be careful about going for the highest settings, as many pro esports athletes have found it rather challenging. News came out during the beta about players struggling to beat the CPU at the highest available difficulty.

On the other hand, features like PvP don’t have any elements of difficulty settings; it all depends on your abilities and that of your opponents. One exciting game mode that has drawn the attention of many is the World Tour. This feature is a fresh entrant to the franchise as part of Street Fighter 6.

It lets you create your character and take it across the game’s world. You will meet several NPCs and challenge them to fight. You’ll also encounter famous names from the franchise, train with them, and learn new fighting skills. Overall, it’s an adaptation of RPG mechanics, and Capcom seems to have done a brilliant job with it.

However, the World Tour mode doesn’t have any difficulty slider available. Don’t worry, most of the opponents you meet will be beatable. Some of them can be challenging to an extent, but you can always level up your character more than what’s required to make the fight easier.

That’s all you need to know about the ability to change difficulty in Street Fighter 6. If there’s any change to the system, this article will be duly updated in the future.

